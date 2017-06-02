Sogetsu Ikebana Exhibition at JACCC

Sogetsu Ikebana Los Angeles Branch invites you to its annual flower arrangement exhibition on Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the George J. Doizaki Gallery, Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

Sogetsu School was founded by the late headmaster Sofu Teshigahara in 1927 in Japan. Teshigahara developed a school of ikebana that was deeply rooted in Japanese tradition, yet embraced the evolving requirements of the modern age.

For more information on visual and cultural arts at JACCC, visit www.jaccc.org.