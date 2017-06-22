Studio Ghibli Classics to Be Screened Monthly

Following the success of the “Spirited Away” and “Princess Mononoke” cinema events, GKIDS, the acclaimed distributor of multiple Academy Award-nominated animated features, and Fathom Events are proud to announce a partnership to bring the biggest series of anime titles to U.S audiences throughout 2017.

Starting in June at selected theaters nationwide, the series features six of Studio Ghibli’s revered animated classics by director Hayao Miyazaki, offering both dubbed and subtitled versions. The schedule is as follows:

• “My Neighbor Totoro” (1988), Sunday, June 25, at 12:55 p.m. (dubbed); Monday, June 26, at 7 p.m. (subtitled). A tale of two girls who move to a new house in the countryside. They soon discover that the surrounding forests are home to a family of Totoros, gentle but powerful creatures who are seen only by children.

• “Kiki’s Delivery Service” (1989), Sunday, July 23, at 12:55 p.m. (dubbed); Monday, July 24, at 7 p.m. (subtitled). The beloved story of a resourceful young witch who uses her broom to create a delivery service, only to lose her gift of flight in a moment of self-doubt.

• “Castle in the Sky” (1986), Sunday, Aug. 27, at 12:55 p.m. (dubbed); Monday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. (subtitled). The story of a young girl who falls out of the sky and into the arms of young Pazu. Together they search for a floating island, the site of a long-dead civilization promising much to those who can unlock its secrets.

• “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind” (1984), Sunday, Sept. 24, at 12:55 p.m. (dubbed); Monday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. (subtitled). Miyazaki’s debut film, considered by many to be his masterwork. Set in a devastated future world decimated by poisons, it is the story of a young princess whose love for all living things leads her into terrible danger and eventual triumph.

• “Spirited Away” (2001), Sunday, Oct. 29, at 12:55 p.m. (dubbed); Monday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. (subtitled). Wandering through an abandoned carnival site, 10-year-old Chichiro is separated from her parents and stumbles into a spirit world where she is put to work. Here she encounters impossibly inventive characters and must find the inner strength to outsmart her captors and return to her family.

• “Howl’s Moving Castle” (2004), Sunday, Nov. 26, at 12:55 p.m. (dubbed); Monday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. (subtitled). The story of Sophie, an average teenage girl working in a hat shop, who finds her life thrown into turmoil when she is literally swept off her feet by a handsome but mysterious wizard named Howl.

Series passes ($60 for six tickets) are available. To find participating theaters in your area, visit www.fathomevents.com/series/studio-ghibli-fest.

For a limited time, Cinemark Connections members unlock an exclusive poster reward. Also, buy a ticket to any Studio Ghibli Fest 2017 title by June 27 and be entered to win a trip to the Ghibli Museum, Mitaka in Tokyo.