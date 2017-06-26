JAPANESE 日本語

E-NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION

Rafu Shimpo
You are at:»»»Thanking Those Who Served

Thanking Those Who Served

0

Posted On ,

Above and below: Mitchell Maki of Go For Broke National Education Center was the guest speaker and one of the organizational representatives who made floral presentations. The statue in the background is of Sadao Munemori, a Nisei soldier who posthumously received the Medal of Honor during World War II.

The Nisei Veterans Coordinating Council’s 68th Memorial Day service at Evergreen Cemetery in Boyle Heights took place on May 29. Participants in the ceremony included Carl Miyagishima (emcee), Commander Keith Kawamoto of Sadao Munemori Post 321, Koyasan Boy Scout Troop 379, Nishi Hongwanji Boy Scout Troop 738, Redondo Union High School Marine Corps Jr. ROTC, Rev. Dr. Alfred Tsuyuki of Konko Church of Los Angeles, Rev. Dr. Richard Kuyama of Centenary United Methodist Church, singer Alexandra Bass, and guest speaker Mitchell Maki of Go For Broke National Education Center. Representatives of community organizations made floral tributes. (Photos by JUN NAGATA/Rafu Shimpo except where noted)

Consul General Akira Chiba and his wife Yuko paid their respects.

The veterans who attended this year’s ceremony. (Photo courtesy Bacon Sakatani)

 

Tags

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply