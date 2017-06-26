Thanking Those Who Served

The Nisei Veterans Coordinating Council’s 68th Memorial Day service at Evergreen Cemetery in Boyle Heights took place on May 29. Participants in the ceremony included Carl Miyagishima (emcee), Commander Keith Kawamoto of Sadao Munemori Post 321, Koyasan Boy Scout Troop 379, Nishi Hongwanji Boy Scout Troop 738, Redondo Union High School Marine Corps Jr. ROTC, Rev. Dr. Alfred Tsuyuki of Konko Church of Los Angeles, Rev. Dr. Richard Kuyama of Centenary United Methodist Church, singer Alexandra Bass, and guest speaker Mitchell Maki of Go For Broke National Education Center. Representatives of community organizations made floral tributes. (Photos by JUN NAGATA/Rafu Shimpo except where noted)

