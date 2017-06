Tigers Tournament, Boys Divisions

BOYS 2ND GRADE SILVER

Championship: VFW Force 29, Tigers Fast & Furious 17

3rd Place: Killer X-Overs 20, WLA Dragons 15

5th Place: HD Runnin’ Rebels 16, Venice Rockets 12

Consolation: Mustangs Lightning 18, Evergreen Wolves 11

Second Round

VFW Force 33, Killer X-Overs 20

Tigers Fast & Furious 23, WLA Dragons 13

HD Runnin’ Rebels 23, Evergreen Wolves 18

Venice Rockets 28, Mustangs Lightning 19

First Round

VFW Force 22, HD Runnin’ Rebels 17

Killer X-Overs 18, Evergreen Wolves 11

WLA Dragons 26, Mustangs Lightning 9

Tigers Fast & Furious 16, Venice Rockets 11

Boys 2nd Grade Gold

Championship­: WLA Rebels 25, FOR Titans

3rd Place: FOR Hot Shots 26, Tigers Triple Threat

5th Place: Sabers Legends 14, VFW Alley Oopers

Consolation: Mustangs Elite 23, Bruins Thunder-4 15

Second Round

FOR Titans 21, FOR Hotshots 20

WLA Rebels 37, Tigers Triple Threat 13

VFW Alley Oopers 25, Bruins Thunder-4 14

Sabers Legends 14, Mustangs Elite 13

First Round

FOR Hot Shots 27, Bruins Thunder-4 13

FOR Titans 29, VFW Alley Oopers 26

WLA Rebels 22, Sabers Legends 7

Tigers Triple Threat 12, Mustangs Elite 11

BOYS 3RD GRADE SILVER

Championship: Bruins Viper 32, San Francisco Assoc. 16

3rd Place: FOR Legacy 36, Bruins Thunder III 14

5th Place: SF Supersonics 33, Jets Thunder 8

Pool A

Bruins Vipers 33, Bruins Thunder III 18

Bruins Thunder 16, SF Supersonics 13

Bruins Vipers 20, SF Supersonics 18

Pool B

San Francisco Associates 26, Jets Thunder 12

FOR Legacy 27, Jets Thunder 12

San Francisco Associates 20, FOR Legacy 19

BOYS 3RD GRADE GOLD

Championship: VFW Night Fury 29, NYS Wolverines 22

3rd Place: VFW Redhawks 30, Tiger Rebels 20

5th Place: Bruins Ninja Warriors 28, FOR Clippers 36

Consolation: Evergreen Warriors 27, FOR Surfriders 19

Second Round

VFW Night Fury 21, VFW Redhawks 20

NYS Wolverines 31, Tiger Rebels 20

Bruins Ninja Warriors 29, Evergreen Warriors 21

FOR Clippers 37, FOR Surfriders 16

First Round

VFW Redhawks 27, Evergreen Warriors 11

Tigers Night Fury 25, Bruins Ninja Warriors 18

Tiger Rebels 25, FOR Surfriders 16

NYS Wolverines 29, FOR Clippers 23

BOYS 4TH GRADE BRONZE

Champions: WPC Blizzards

2nd Place: Venice Dragons

3rd Place: Evergreen Samurai

Round Robin

Venice Dragons 33, Evergreen Samurais 17

WPC Blizzards 33, Blazing Tigers 10

WPC Blizzards 27, Venice Dragons 24

Evergreen Samurais 43, Blazing Tigers 17

WPC Blizzards 40, Evergreen Samurais 19

Venice Dragons 47, Blazing Tigers 14

BOYS 4TH GRADE SILVER

Championship: WPC Lions 31, WLA Supersonics 27

3rd Place: SF Wolfpack 31, FOR Razorbacks 12

5th Place: Jets Eagles 25, NYS Mega Dragons 24

Consolation: OCO Warriors 24, NYS Scorpions 7

Second Round

WLA Supersonics 39, FOR Razorbacks 27

WPC Lions 36, SF Wolfpack 25

Jets Eagles 35, NYS Scorpions 24

NYS Mega Dragons 41, OCO Warriors 39

First Round

WLA Supersonics 48, Jets Eagles 36

FOR Razorbacks 38, NYS Scorpions 31

WPC Lions 34, NYS Mega Dragons 29

SF Wolfpack 34, OCO Warriors 31

BOYS 4TH GRADE GOLD

Championship: Tiger Titans 44, FOR Flight 30

3rd Place: HD Clippers 39, Mustang Avengers 33

5th Place: AFMC Warriors 30, Pasadena Bruins Strikers 27

Consolation: WLA Warriors 39, FOR Gators 24

Second Round

Tiger Titans 41, Mustang Avengers 27

FOR Flight 46, HD Clippers 31

Pasadena Bruins Strikers 32, WLA Warriors 21

AFMC Warriors 34, FOR Gators 22

First Round

Tiger Titans 29, Pasadena Bruins Strikers 28

Mustang Avengers 17, WLA Warriors 16

HD Clippers 36, AFMC Warriors 34

FOR Flight 35, FOR Gators 31

BOYS 5TH GRADE SILVER

Championship: NYS Sonics 39, San Francisco Assoc. 33

3rd Place: Tiger Aces 29, OCBC Defenders 23

5th Place: Evergreen Thunder 44, WLA Renegades 13

Pool A

San Francisco Associates 34, WLA Renegades 15

OCBC Defenders 35, WLA Renegades 34

San Francisco Associates 37, OCBC Defenders 18

Pool B

NYS Sonics 56, Evergreen Thunder 32

NYS Sonics 50, Tiger Aces 41

Tiger Aces 29, Evergreen Thunder 25

BOYS 5TH GRADE GOLD

Champions: Bruins Warriors

2nd Place: Tigers Thunder

3rd Place: SF Flying Eagles

Round Robin

Tigers Thunder 45, SF Flying Eagles 34

Bruins Warriors 35, Mustangs Samurai 29

Bruins Warriors 25, SF Flying Eagles 17

Tigers Thunder 38, Mustangs Samurai 31

SF Flying Eagles 43, Mustangs Samurai 29

Bruins Warriors 24, Tigers Thunder 21

BOYS 6TH GRADE BRONZE

Champions:Venice Knight Racers

2nd Place: Mustang Jaguars

3rd Place: Sabers Titans

Round Robin

Mustang Jaguars 34, Tigers Na Koa 13

Venice Knight Racers 35, Sabers Titans 30

Sabers Titans 30, Tigers Na Koa 27

Venice Knight Racers 23, Mustang Jaguars 13

Venice Knight Racers 35, Tigers Na Ko

BOYS 6TH GRADE SILVER

Championship: Tigers Jedi 48, WLA Fury 31

3rd Place: HD Ninjas 28, Evergreen Mavericks 25

5th Place: NYS Dragons 34, Bruins Rockets 23

Pool A

Tigers Jedi 43, NYS Dragons 18

Evergreen Mavericks 35, NYS Dragons 25

Tigers Jedi 36, Evergreen Mavericks 29

Pool B

WLA Fury 36, Bruins Rockets 22

HD Ninjas 36, Bruins Rockets 23

WLA Fury 42, HD Ninjas 20

BOYS 6TH GRADE GOLD

Championship: FOR Force 44, NYS Blue Thunder 38

3rd Place: San Jose Ninjas 60, HD the Boyz 36

5th Place: Evergreen Eagles 58, NYS Kings 55

Consolation: SFV Lakers 50, San Francisco Assoc. 29

Second Round

NYS Blue Thunder 37, San Jose Ninjas 27

FOR Force 44, HD the Boyz 34

Evegreen Eagles 40, SFV Lakers 32

NYS Kings 49, San Francisco Associates 24

First Round

San Jose Ninjas 47, SFV Lakers 43

NYS Blue Thunder 48, Evergreen Eagles 28

FOR Force 36, SF Associates 28

HD the Boyz 39, NYS King 31a 23

Mustang Jaguars 35, Sabers Titans 21

BOYS 7TH GRADE BRONZE

Championship: WPC Hurricanes 45, Tiger Speed 18

3rd Place: SOC Ronin 47, FOR Jazz 26

5th Place: Evergreen Ninjas 38, SB Jets 33

Consolation: Mustangs Jumpman 58, Mustang Rebels 32

Second Round

Tiger Speed 32, FOR Jazz 21

WPC Hurricanes 52, SOC Ronin 27

SB Jets 44, Mustang Rebels 27

Evergreen Ninjas 32, Mustang Jumpman 28

First Round

FOR Jazz 30, Mustang Rebels 19

SB Jets 32, Tiger Speed 19

SOC Ronin 47, Mustang Jumpman 30

WPC Hurricanes 42, Evergreen Ninjas 27

BOYS 7TH GRADE SILVER

Championship: OCBC Taiyo 33, SOC United 19

3rd Place: NYS Blue Hawks 48, VFW X-treme 40

5th Place: Tiger Warriors 50, Alpha Tigers 33

Consolation: FOR Wolverines 59, Bruins Thunder II 58

Second Round

OCBC Taiyo 43, NYS Blue Hawks 41

SOC United 50, VFW X-treme 42

Tiger Warriors 43, FOR Wolverines 38

Alpha Tigers 55, Bruins Thunder II 48

First Round

OCBC Taiyo 46, FOR Wolverines 22

NYS Hawks 43, Tiger Warriors 36

VFW X-treme 64, Bruins Thunder II 55

SOC United 62, Alpha Tigers 35

BOYS 7TH GRADE GOLD

Champions: AFMC Golden Tigers

2nd Place: VYC Lakers II

3rd Place: Bruins Rule

Round Robin

AFMC Golden Tigers 48, WLA Lightning 36

VYC Lakers II 45, Bruins Rule 21

AFMC Golden Tigers 56, VYC Lakers II 44

Bruins Rule 68, WLA Lightning 53

VYC Lakers II 57, WLA Lightning 34

AFMC Golden Tigers 50, Bruins Rule 47

BOYS 8TH GRADE BRONZE

Champions: Tiger Force

2nd Place: FOR Mass Attack

3rd Place: Venice Gametime

Round Robin

FOR Mass Attack 46, Jets Knights 20

Tiger Force 59, Venice Gametime 32

FOR Mass Attack 56, Venice Gametime 28

Tiger Force 39, Jets Knights 26

Venice Gametime 49, Jets Knights 48

Tiger Force 32, FOR Mass Attack 30

BOYS 8TH GRADE SILVER

Championship: Jets Supersonics 60, HD Lakers 54

3rd Place: Norwalk Defenders 46, Venice Leopards 43

5th Place: BCSFYAO Taisho 46, FOR Seahawks 35

Consolation: Tiger Fusion 34, Norwalk Vipers 19

Second Round

HD Lakers 51, Norwalk Defenders 46

Jets Supersonics 56, Venice Leopards 54

FOR Seahawks 37, Norwalk Vipers 36

BCSFYAO Taisho 52, Tiger Fusion 39

First Round

Norwalk Defenders 40, FOR Seahawks 29

HD Lakers 47, Norwalk Vipers 35

Venice Leopards 61, Tiger Fusion 51

Jets Supersonics 45, BCSFYAO Taisho 36

BOYS 8TH GRADE GOLD

Champions: VFW Tribe

2nd Place: WPC Blitz

3rd Place: SF Sharks

Round Robin

VFW Tribe 60, Battling Bruins 50

WPC Blitz 60, SF Sharks 41

SF Sharks 53, Battling Bruins 50

VFW Tribe 66, WPC Blitz 61

WPC Blitz 53, Battling Bruins 38

VFW Tribe 61, SF Sharks 41