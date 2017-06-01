Tigers Tournament, Girls Prep

GIRLS 9TH GRADE LOWER

Championship: HD Starlights 33, Norwalk Firecrackers 28

3rd Place: VFW Wahine Warriors 32, VFW Pressure 23

5th Place: OCBC Emerald Starz 41, Jetts Lokahi 28

Pool A

VFW Pressure 43, Jetts Lokahi 16

HD Starlights 37, Jetts Lokahi 27

HD Starlights 28, VFW Pressure 26

Pool B

Norwalk Firecrackers 33, VFW Wahine Warriors 26

VFW Wahine Warriors 34, OCBC Emerald Starz 28

Norwalk Firecrackets 41, OCBC Emerald Starz 32

GIRLS 9TH GRADE UPPER

Championship: Tigers SWG

2nd Place: Tigers Dream

3rd Place: FOR Challengers

Round Robin

Tigers Dream 46, FOR Challengers 43

Tigers SWG 72, Venice Dolphins 39

Tigers SWG 65, FOR Challengers 64

Tigers Dream 49, Venice Dolphins 48

FOR Challengers 47, Venice Dolphins 34

Tigers SWG 61, Tigers Dream 55

GIRLS 10TH GRADE LOWER

Championship: HD Sparklers

2nd Place: OCBC Sweet Peas

3rd Place: OCO Sparks

Round Robin

HD Sparklers 32, OCBC Sweet Peas 26

OCO Sparks 40, HD Comets 37

OCBC Sweet Peas 43, HD Comets 35

HD Sparklers 34, OCO Sparks 17

OCBC Sweet Peas 29, OCO Sparks 20

HD Sparkers 34, HD Comets 30

GIRLS 10TH GRADE MIDDLE

Championship: NYS Legacy

2nd Place: Saberette Sparks

3rd Place: NYS Diamonds

Round Robin

NYS Legacy 44, NYS Diamonds 19

Tigers Fireworks 34, Saberette Sparks 28

Saberette Sparks 46, NYS Diamonds 32

NYS Legacy 39, Tigers Fireworks 20

NYS Legacy 32, Saberette Sparks 31

NYS DIamonds 48, Tigers Fireworks 32

GIRLS 10TH GRADE UPPER

ChampionshipL Tigers Lightning 57, FOR Eagles 40

3rd Place: FOR Rebels 71, FOR Ninjas 65

Consolation: NYS Hornets 69, Mustang Scorpions 56

7th Place: Venice Scorpions 60, FOR Jaguars 56

Second Round

Tigers Lightning 67, FOR Ninjas 49

FOR Eagles 67, FOR Rebels 56

Mustang Scorpions 65, Venice Scorpions 62

NYS Hornets 67, FOR Jaguars 66

First Round

Tigers Lightning 51, Mustang Scorpions 43

FORNinjas 63, Venice Scorpions 48

FOR Eagles 75, NYS Hornets 61

FOR Rebels 82, FOR Jaguars 65

GIRLS 11TH GRADE

Championship: Bruins Cheetahs 46, Golden Tigers 44

3rd Place: FOR Stingrays 60, FOR Firecrackers 44

Consolation: OCBC Golden Dragons 39, FOR Extreme 35

7th Place: OCO Starburst 53, SFV Y2K 42

Second Round

Bruins Cheetahs 57, FOR Firecrackers 28

Golden Tigers 47, FOR Stingrays 34

OCBC Golden Dragons40, OCO Starburst 23

FOR Extreme 48, SFV Y2K 46

GIRLS 12TH GRADE LOWER

Champions: FOR Mystic Elite

2nd Place: WPC Fusion

3rd Place: OCBC Swag

Round Robin

FOR Mystic Elite 53, Mau Loa Tigers 22

WPC Fusion 60, OCBC Swag 57

FOR Mystic Elite 57, WPC Fusion 33

OCBC Swag 51 Mau Loa Tigers 42

WPC Fusion 42, Mau Loa Tigers 37

FOR Mystic Elite 53, OCBC Swag 40

GIRLS 12TH GRADE MIDDLE

Championship: Tiger Pistons

2nd Place: FOR Blue Rays

3rd Place: OC Spartans

Round Robin

OCO Spartans 53, WPC Silver Bullets 38

Tiger Pistons 80, FOR Blue Rays 54

FOR Blue Rays 42, WPC Silver Bullets 31

Tiger Pistons 62, OCO Spartans 40

Tiger Pistons 34, WPC Silver Bullets 28

FOR Blue Rays 71, OCO Spartans 70

GIRLS 12 GRADE UPPER

Championship:Venice Comets 58, Flying Tigers 46

3rd Place: Norwalk Hotshots 55, Mustang Rainbows 47

5th Place: Venice Cheetah Girls 72, Shooting Starz 50

Pool A

Venice Comets 60, Norwalk Hotshots 51

Norwalk Hotshots 49, Shooting Starz 41

Venice Comets 62, Shooting Stars 47

Pool B

Flying Tigers 57, Mustang Rainbows 43

Mustang Rainbows 50, Venice Cheetah Girls 49

Flying Tigers 50, Venice Cheetah Girls 48