Tigers Tournament, Girls Prep

GIRLS 9TH GRADE LOWER
Championship: HD Starlights 33, Norwalk Firecrackers 28
3rd Place: VFW Wahine Warriors 32, VFW Pressure 23
5th Place: OCBC Emerald Starz 41, Jetts Lokahi 28
Pool A
VFW Pressure 43, Jetts Lokahi 16
HD Starlights 37, Jetts Lokahi 27
HD Starlights 28, VFW Pressure 26
Pool B
Norwalk Firecrackers 33, VFW Wahine Warriors 26
VFW Wahine Warriors 34, OCBC Emerald Starz 28
Norwalk Firecrackets 41, OCBC Emerald Starz 32
GIRLS 9TH GRADE UPPER
Championship: Tigers SWG
2nd Place: Tigers Dream
3rd Place: FOR Challengers
Round Robin
Tigers Dream 46, FOR Challengers 43
Tigers SWG 72, Venice Dolphins 39
Tigers SWG 65, FOR Challengers 64
Tigers Dream 49, Venice Dolphins 48
FOR Challengers 47, Venice Dolphins 34
Tigers SWG 61, Tigers Dream 55
GIRLS 10TH GRADE LOWER
Championship: HD Sparklers
2nd Place: OCBC Sweet Peas
3rd Place: OCO Sparks
Round Robin
HD Sparklers 32, OCBC Sweet Peas 26
OCO Sparks 40, HD Comets 37
OCBC Sweet Peas 43, HD Comets 35
HD Sparklers 34, OCO Sparks 17
OCBC Sweet Peas 29, OCO Sparks 20
HD Sparkers 34, HD Comets 30
GIRLS 10TH GRADE MIDDLE
Championship: NYS Legacy
2nd Place: Saberette Sparks
3rd Place: NYS Diamonds
Round Robin
NYS Legacy 44, NYS Diamonds 19
Tigers Fireworks 34, Saberette Sparks 28
Saberette Sparks 46, NYS Diamonds 32
NYS Legacy 39, Tigers Fireworks 20
NYS Legacy 32, Saberette Sparks 31
NYS DIamonds 48, Tigers Fireworks 32
GIRLS 10TH GRADE UPPER
ChampionshipL Tigers Lightning 57, FOR Eagles 40
3rd Place: FOR Rebels 71, FOR Ninjas 65
Consolation: NYS Hornets 69, Mustang Scorpions 56
7th Place: Venice Scorpions 60, FOR Jaguars 56
Second Round
Tigers Lightning 67, FOR Ninjas 49
FOR Eagles 67, FOR Rebels 56
Mustang Scorpions 65, Venice Scorpions 62
NYS Hornets 67, FOR Jaguars 66
First Round
Tigers Lightning 51, Mustang Scorpions 43
FORNinjas 63, Venice Scorpions 48
FOR Eagles 75, NYS Hornets 61
FOR Rebels 82, FOR Jaguars 65
GIRLS 11TH GRADE
Championship: Bruins Cheetahs 46, Golden Tigers 44
3rd Place: FOR Stingrays 60, FOR Firecrackers 44
Consolation: OCBC Golden Dragons 39, FOR Extreme 35
7th Place: OCO Starburst 53, SFV Y2K 42
Second Round
Bruins Cheetahs 57, FOR Firecrackers 28
Golden Tigers 47, FOR Stingrays 34
OCBC Golden Dragons40, OCO Starburst 23
FOR Extreme 48, SFV Y2K 46
GIRLS 12TH GRADE LOWER
Champions: FOR Mystic Elite
2nd Place: WPC Fusion
3rd Place: OCBC Swag
Round Robin
FOR Mystic Elite 53, Mau Loa Tigers 22
WPC Fusion 60, OCBC Swag 57
FOR Mystic Elite 57, WPC Fusion 33
OCBC Swag 51 Mau Loa Tigers 42
WPC Fusion 42, Mau Loa Tigers 37
FOR Mystic Elite 53, OCBC Swag 40
GIRLS 12TH GRADE MIDDLE
Championship: Tiger Pistons
2nd Place: FOR Blue Rays
3rd Place: OC Spartans
Round Robin
OCO Spartans 53, WPC Silver Bullets 38
Tiger Pistons 80, FOR Blue Rays 54
FOR Blue Rays 42, WPC Silver Bullets 31
Tiger Pistons 62, OCO Spartans 40
Tiger Pistons 34, WPC Silver Bullets 28
FOR Blue Rays 71, OCO Spartans 70
GIRLS 12 GRADE UPPER
Championship:Venice Comets 58, Flying Tigers 46
3rd Place: Norwalk Hotshots 55, Mustang Rainbows 47
5th Place: Venice Cheetah Girls 72, Shooting Starz 50
Pool A
Venice Comets 60, Norwalk Hotshots 51
Norwalk Hotshots 49, Shooting Starz 41
Venice Comets 62, Shooting Stars 47
Pool B
Flying Tigers 57, Mustang Rainbows 43
Mustang Rainbows 50, Venice Cheetah Girls 49
Flying Tigers 50, Venice Cheetah Girls 48