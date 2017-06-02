Tigers Tournament, Girls Divisions

GIRLS 2ND GRADE WHITE
Championship: FOR Wonder Girls
2nd Place: SFV Shooting Stars
3rd Place: Bruins the Incredibles
Round Robin
FOR Wonder Girls 12, Bruins the Incredibles 0
SFV Shooting Stars 18, Mustang Shooting Stars 8
FOR Wonder Girls 10, SFV Shooting Stars 9
Bruins the Incredibles 14, Mustang Shooting Stars 12
FOR Wonder Girls 11, Mustang Shooting Stars 3
SFV Shooting Stars 13, Bruins the Incredibles 5
GIRLS 2ND GRADE BLUE
Champions: Tiger Angels
2nd Place: Venice Waves
3rd Place: NYS Sugar Rush
Round Robin
Tiger Angels 23, NYS Sparks 3
Venice Waves 26, NYS Sugar Rush 6
Venice Waves 22, NYS Sparks 2
Tiger Angels 11, NYS Sugar Rush 4
Tiger Angels 18, Venice Waves 5
NYS Sugar Rush 8, NYS Sparks 5
GIRLS 2ND GRADE RED
Champions: WLA Zoom
2nd Place: Tigers Infinity
3rd Place: HD Crush
Round Robin
WLA Zoom 25, HD Crush 11
Tigers Infinity 14, VFW Girls on Fire 4
WLA Zoom 22, VFW Girls on Fire 11
Tigers Infinity 10, HD Crush 8
WLA Zoom 10, Tigers Infinity 7
HD Crush 16, VFW Girls on Fire 3
GIRLS 3RD GRADE SILVER
Championship: AFMC Snowflakes 23, VFW Shooting Stars 18
3rd Place: Venice Rainbows 17, FOR Blue Dolphins 15
Consolation: FOR Mochi Monsters 8, NYS Starbursts 5
7th Place: SF Emeralds 18, Tigers Candy Crushers 5
Second Round
AFMC Snowflakes 22, FOR Blue Dolphins 8
VFW Shooting Stars 21, Venice Rainbows 19
NYS Starbursts 20, SF Emeralds 18
FOR Mochi Monsters 20, Tigers Candy Crushers 2
First Round
AFMC Snowflakes 24, NYS Starbursts 11
FOR Blue Dolphins 16, SF Emeralds 15
Venice Rainbows 20, Tigers Candy Crushers 8
VFW Shooting Stars 17, FOR Mochi Monsters 14
GIRLS 3RD GRADE GOLD
Championship: Tigers Charm
2nd Place: Jetts Crush
3rd Place: NYS Elite
Round Robin
Tigers Charm 20, NYS Elite 5
Jetts Crush 15, Mustangs Comets 14
Jetts Crush 30, NYS Elite 21
Tigers Charm 12, Mustangs Comets 11
NYS Elite 12, Mustangs Comets 10
Tigers Charm 17, Jett Crush 16
GIRLS 4TH GRADE BRONZE
Championship: Tigerette Warriors
2nd Place: FOR Silver Stars
3rd Place: WPC Purple Lakers
Round Robin
FOR Silver Stars 25, San Francisco Associates 4
Tigerette Warriors 26, WPC Purple Lakers 10
FOR Silver Stars 24, WPC Purple Lakers 7
Tigerette Warriors 31, San Francisco Associates 10
WPC Purple Lakers 21, San Francisco Associates 11
Tigerette Warriors 14, FOR Silver Stars 13
GIRLS 4TH GRADE SILVER
Championship: Emoji Girls 27, HD Roxy Girlz 20
3rd Place: Bruins Elite Stars 17, Mustang Stars 11
5th Place: NYS Blue Storm 17, NYS Superstars 9
Pool A
Emoji Girls 33, NYS Superstars 15
Mustang Stars 34, NYS Superstars 22
Emoji Girls 30, Mustang Stars 21
Pool B
HD Roxy Girlz 18, NYS Blue Storm 3
Bruins Elite Stars 38 NYS Blue Storm 15
HD Roxy Girls 16, Bruins Elite Stars 9
GIRLS 4TH GRADE GOLD
Championship: NYS Black Storm
2nd Place: Tiger Swish
3rd Place: VFW Cherry Bombs
Round Robin
NYS Black Storm 28, FOR Sparklers 16
Tiger Swish 27, VFW Cherry Bombs 14
VFW Cherry Bombs 19, FOR Sparklets 17
NYS Black Storm 37, Tiger Swish 27
NYS Black Storm 34, VFW Cherry Boms 18
Tiger Swish 24, FOR Sparklers 15
GIRLS 5TH GRADE SILVER
Championship: Tigerettes Hotshotz 19, WPC Minions 9
3rd Place: VFW Huskies 26, Bruins Dream Team 16
Consolation: WLA Fireworks 22, Bruins Hula Hoopz 19
SF Aloha Girls 26, VYC Shooting Stars 20
Second Round
Tigerettes Hotshotz 28, VFW Huskies 22
WPC Minions 23, Bruins Dream Team 15
Bruins Hula Hoopz 23, SF Aloha Girls 19
WLA Fireworks 29, VWC Shooting Stars 23
First Round
Tigerettes Hotshotz 32, Bruins Hula Hoopz 17
VFW Huskies 25, SF Aloha Girls 13
WPC Minions 19, WLA Fireworks 15
Bruins Dream Team 28, VYC Shooting Stars 17
GIRLS 5TH GRADE GOLD
Championship: VFW Kit Katz 19, Wanjette Slammerz 18
3rd Place: OCO Crush Lightning 24, FOR Lava Girls 17
5th Place: Royal Tigers 26, Mustang Magic Stars 25
Pool A
VFW Kit Katz 28, Mustang Magic Stars 15
OCO Crush Lightning 23, Mustang Magic Stars 22
VFW Kit Katz 34, OCO Crush Lightning 10
Pool B
Royal Tigers 22, Wanjette Slammerz 21
Wanjette Slammerz 29, FOR Lava Girls 16
FOR Lava Girls 32, Royal Tigers 18
GIRLS 6TH GRADE BRONZE
Championship: Wanjettes Dunkaroos
2nd Place: Jetts Phoenix
3rd Place OCBC Wasabi Warriorettes
Round Robin
OCBC Wasabi Warriorettes 22, OCO Honeybees 18
Wanjettes Dunkaroos 17, Jetts Phoenix 11
Jetts Phoenix 23, OCBC Wasabi Warriorettes 13
Wanjettes Dunkaroos 35, OCO Honeybees 10
Jetts Phoenix 19, OCO Honeybees 15
Wanjettes Dunkaroos 23, OCBC Wasabi Warriorettes 14
GIRLS 6TH GRADE SILVER
Championship: Mustang Lei-Ups
2nd Place: WPC Lightning
3rd Place: Tiger Sparkles
Round Robin
Mustang Lei-Ups 33, WPC Lightning 15
Tiger Sparkles 26, HD Shooting Stars 22
Mustang Lei-Ups 47, HD Shooting Stars 25
WPC Lightning 25, Tiger Sparkles 20
WPC Lightning 35, HD Shooting Stars 26
Mustang Lei-Ups 22, Tiger Sparkles 21
GIRLS 6TH GRADE GOLD
Championship: Jetts Wolves 33, Tigers Rainbow Warriors 30
3rd Place: San Jose Ninjas 30, FOR Chikara Girlz 24
Consolation: VFW Red Rubies 22, Norwalk Blue Starz 20
7th Place: Pasadena Bruins Dolphins 25, SFMC Waves 20
Second Round
Jetts Wolves 51, FOR Chikara Girlz 29
Tigers Rainbow Warriors 28, San Jose Ninjas 16
Pasadena Bruins Dolphins 34, VFW Red Rubies 32
Norwalk Blue Starz 30, AFMC Waves 21
First Round
Jetts Wolves 53, Pasadena Bruins Dolphins 8
FOR Chikara Girlz 36, VFW Red Rubies 33
San Jose Ninjas 43, Norwalk Blue Starz 23
Tigers Rainbow Warriors 40, AFMC Waves 11
GIRLS 7TH GRADE SILVER
Championship: WPC Mochi Monsters
2nd Place: FOR Breakers
3rd Place: Jetts Bball Girls
Round Robin
FOR Breaks 20, Jetts Bball Girls 18
WPC Mochi Monsters 26, Pasadena Bruins Hoops Stars 25
WPC Mochi Monsters 34, FOR Breakers 27
Jetts Bball Girls 49, Pasadena Bruins Hoops Stars 33
FOR Breakers 28, Pasadena Bruins Hoops Stars 21
WPC Mochi Monsters 32, Jetts Bball Girls 19
GIRLS 7TH GRADE GOLD
Championship: Tigers Roar
2nd Place: Tiger Starz
3rd Place: Venice Wildcats
Round Robin
Tigers Roar 31, Venice Wildcats 20
Tiger Starz 46, NYS Hot Shots 13
Tigers Roar 44, NYS Hot Shots 25,
Tiger Starz 46, Venice Wildcats 37
Venice Wildcats 24, NYS Hot Shots 19
Tigers Roar 34, Tiger Starz 29
GIRLS 8TH GRADE WHITE
Championship: FOR Mavericks 36, FOR Swish 32
3rd Place: Pasadena Bruins Dragonflies 23, Venice Diamonds 16
5th Place: WLA Hokuloa 33, Tigerettes Pride 24
Pool A
Pasadena Bruins Dragonflies 26, WLA Hokuloa
FOR Mavericks 36, WLA Hokuloa 20
FOR Mavericks 37, Pasadena Bruins Dragonflies 17
Pool B
FOR Swish 38, Tigerettes Pride 24
FOR Swish 33, Venice Diamonds 23
Venice Diamonds 33, Tigerettes Pride 19
GIRLS 8TH GRADE BLUE
Championship: Tigerettes Pulelehua
2nd Place: FOR G-Force
3rd Place: FOR Hoops
Round Robin
FOR G-Force 38, Mustangs Tsunami 33
Tigerettes Pulelehua 38, FOR Hoops 22
FOR G-Force 39, FOR Hoops 29
Tigerettes Pulelehua 38, Mustangs Tsunami 20
FOR Hoops 33, Mustangs Tsunami 26
Tigerettes Pulelehua 26, FOR G-Force 22