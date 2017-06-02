Tigers Tournament, Girls Divisions

GIRLS 2ND GRADE WHITE

Championship: FOR Wonder Girls

2nd Place: SFV Shooting Stars

3rd Place: Bruins the Incredibles

Round Robin

FOR Wonder Girls 12, Bruins the Incredibles 0

SFV Shooting Stars 18, Mustang Shooting Stars 8

FOR Wonder Girls 10, SFV Shooting Stars 9

Bruins the Incredibles 14, Mustang Shooting Stars 12

FOR Wonder Girls 11, Mustang Shooting Stars 3

SFV Shooting Stars 13, Bruins the Incredibles 5

GIRLS 2ND GRADE BLUE

Champions: Tiger Angels

2nd Place: Venice Waves

3rd Place: NYS Sugar Rush

Round Robin

Tiger Angels 23, NYS Sparks 3

Venice Waves 26, NYS Sugar Rush 6

Venice Waves 22, NYS Sparks 2

Tiger Angels 11, NYS Sugar Rush 4

Tiger Angels 18, Venice Waves 5

NYS Sugar Rush 8, NYS Sparks 5

GIRLS 2ND GRADE RED

Champions: WLA Zoom

2nd Place: Tigers Infinity

3rd Place: HD Crush

Round Robin

WLA Zoom 25, HD Crush 11

Tigers Infinity 14, VFW Girls on Fire 4

WLA Zoom 22, VFW Girls on Fire 11

Tigers Infinity 10, HD Crush 8

WLA Zoom 10, Tigers Infinity 7

HD Crush 16, VFW Girls on Fire 3

GIRLS 3RD GRADE SILVER

Championship: AFMC Snowflakes 23, VFW Shooting Stars 18

3rd Place: Venice Rainbows 17, FOR Blue Dolphins 15

Consolation: FOR Mochi Monsters 8, NYS Starbursts 5

7th Place: SF Emeralds 18, Tigers Candy Crushers 5

Second Round

AFMC Snowflakes 22, FOR Blue Dolphins 8

VFW Shooting Stars 21, Venice Rainbows 19

NYS Starbursts 20, SF Emeralds 18

FOR Mochi Monsters 20, Tigers Candy Crushers 2

First Round

AFMC Snowflakes 24, NYS Starbursts 11

FOR Blue Dolphins 16, SF Emeralds 15

Venice Rainbows 20, Tigers Candy Crushers 8

VFW Shooting Stars 17, FOR Mochi Monsters 14

GIRLS 3RD GRADE GOLD

Championship: Tigers Charm

2nd Place: Jetts Crush

3rd Place: NYS Elite

Round Robin

Tigers Charm 20, NYS Elite 5

Jetts Crush 15, Mustangs Comets 14

Jetts Crush 30, NYS Elite 21

Tigers Charm 12, Mustangs Comets 11

NYS Elite 12, Mustangs Comets 10

Tigers Charm 17, Jett Crush 16

GIRLS 4TH GRADE BRONZE

Championship: Tigerette Warriors

2nd Place: FOR Silver Stars

3rd Place: WPC Purple Lakers

Round Robin

FOR Silver Stars 25, San Francisco Associates 4

Tigerette Warriors 26, WPC Purple Lakers 10

FOR Silver Stars 24, WPC Purple Lakers 7

Tigerette Warriors 31, San Francisco Associates 10

WPC Purple Lakers 21, San Francisco Associates 11

Tigerette Warriors 14, FOR Silver Stars 13

GIRLS 4TH GRADE SILVER

Championship: Emoji Girls 27, HD Roxy Girlz 20

3rd Place: Bruins Elite Stars 17, Mustang Stars 11

5th Place: NYS Blue Storm 17, NYS Superstars 9

Pool A

Emoji Girls 33, NYS Superstars 15

Mustang Stars 34, NYS Superstars 22

Emoji Girls 30, Mustang Stars 21

Pool B

HD Roxy Girlz 18, NYS Blue Storm 3

Bruins Elite Stars 38 NYS Blue Storm 15

HD Roxy Girls 16, Bruins Elite Stars 9

GIRLS 4TH GRADE GOLD

Championship: NYS Black Storm

2nd Place: Tiger Swish

3rd Place: VFW Cherry Bombs

Round Robin

NYS Black Storm 28, FOR Sparklers 16

Tiger Swish 27, VFW Cherry Bombs 14

VFW Cherry Bombs 19, FOR Sparklets 17

NYS Black Storm 37, Tiger Swish 27

NYS Black Storm 34, VFW Cherry Boms 18

Tiger Swish 24, FOR Sparklers 15

GIRLS 5TH GRADE SILVER

Championship: Tigerettes Hotshotz 19, WPC Minions 9

3rd Place: VFW Huskies 26, Bruins Dream Team 16

Consolation: WLA Fireworks 22, Bruins Hula Hoopz 19

SF Aloha Girls 26, VYC Shooting Stars 20

Second Round

Tigerettes Hotshotz 28, VFW Huskies 22

WPC Minions 23, Bruins Dream Team 15

Bruins Hula Hoopz 23, SF Aloha Girls 19

WLA Fireworks 29, VWC Shooting Stars 23

First Round

Tigerettes Hotshotz 32, Bruins Hula Hoopz 17

VFW Huskies 25, SF Aloha Girls 13

WPC Minions 19, WLA Fireworks 15

Bruins Dream Team 28, VYC Shooting Stars 17

GIRLS 5TH GRADE GOLD

Championship: VFW Kit Katz 19, Wanjette Slammerz 18

3rd Place: OCO Crush Lightning 24, FOR Lava Girls 17

5th Place: Royal Tigers 26, Mustang Magic Stars 25

Pool A

VFW Kit Katz 28, Mustang Magic Stars 15

OCO Crush Lightning 23, Mustang Magic Stars 22

VFW Kit Katz 34, OCO Crush Lightning 10

Pool B

Royal Tigers 22, Wanjette Slammerz 21

Wanjette Slammerz 29, FOR Lava Girls 16

FOR Lava Girls 32, Royal Tigers 18

GIRLS 6TH GRADE BRONZE

Championship: Wanjettes Dunkaroos

2nd Place: Jetts Phoenix

3rd Place OCBC Wasabi Warriorettes

Round Robin

OCBC Wasabi Warriorettes 22, OCO Honeybees 18

Wanjettes Dunkaroos 17, Jetts Phoenix 11

Jetts Phoenix 23, OCBC Wasabi Warriorettes 13

Wanjettes Dunkaroos 35, OCO Honeybees 10

Jetts Phoenix 19, OCO Honeybees 15

Wanjettes Dunkaroos 23, OCBC Wasabi Warriorettes 14

GIRLS 6TH GRADE SILVER

Championship: Mustang Lei-Ups

2nd Place: WPC Lightning

3rd Place: Tiger Sparkles

Round Robin

Mustang Lei-Ups 33, WPC Lightning 15

Tiger Sparkles 26, HD Shooting Stars 22

Mustang Lei-Ups 47, HD Shooting Stars 25

WPC Lightning 25, Tiger Sparkles 20

WPC Lightning 35, HD Shooting Stars 26

Mustang Lei-Ups 22, Tiger Sparkles 21

GIRLS 6TH GRADE GOLD

Championship: Jetts Wolves 33, Tigers Rainbow Warriors 30

3rd Place: San Jose Ninjas 30, FOR Chikara Girlz 24

Consolation: VFW Red Rubies 22, Norwalk Blue Starz 20

7th Place: Pasadena Bruins Dolphins 25, SFMC Waves 20

Second Round

Jetts Wolves 51, FOR Chikara Girlz 29

Tigers Rainbow Warriors 28, San Jose Ninjas 16

Pasadena Bruins Dolphins 34, VFW Red Rubies 32

Norwalk Blue Starz 30, AFMC Waves 21

First Round

Jetts Wolves 53, Pasadena Bruins Dolphins 8

FOR Chikara Girlz 36, VFW Red Rubies 33

San Jose Ninjas 43, Norwalk Blue Starz 23

Tigers Rainbow Warriors 40, AFMC Waves 11

GIRLS 7TH GRADE SILVER

Championship: WPC Mochi Monsters

2nd Place: FOR Breakers

3rd Place: Jetts Bball Girls

Round Robin

FOR Breaks 20, Jetts Bball Girls 18

WPC Mochi Monsters 26, Pasadena Bruins Hoops Stars 25

WPC Mochi Monsters 34, FOR Breakers 27

Jetts Bball Girls 49, Pasadena Bruins Hoops Stars 33

FOR Breakers 28, Pasadena Bruins Hoops Stars 21

WPC Mochi Monsters 32, Jetts Bball Girls 19

GIRLS 7TH GRADE GOLD

Championship: Tigers Roar

2nd Place: Tiger Starz

3rd Place: Venice Wildcats

Round Robin

Tigers Roar 31, Venice Wildcats 20

Tiger Starz 46, NYS Hot Shots 13

Tigers Roar 44, NYS Hot Shots 25,

Tiger Starz 46, Venice Wildcats 37

Venice Wildcats 24, NYS Hot Shots 19

Tigers Roar 34, Tiger Starz 29

GIRLS 8TH GRADE WHITE

Championship: FOR Mavericks 36, FOR Swish 32

3rd Place: Pasadena Bruins Dragonflies 23, Venice Diamonds 16

5th Place: WLA Hokuloa 33, Tigerettes Pride 24

Pool A

Pasadena Bruins Dragonflies 26, WLA Hokuloa

FOR Mavericks 36, WLA Hokuloa 20

FOR Mavericks 37, Pasadena Bruins Dragonflies 17

Pool B

FOR Swish 38, Tigerettes Pride 24

FOR Swish 33, Venice Diamonds 23

Venice Diamonds 33, Tigerettes Pride 19

GIRLS 8TH GRADE BLUE

Championship: Tigerettes Pulelehua

2nd Place: FOR G-Force

3rd Place: FOR Hoops

Round Robin

FOR G-Force 38, Mustangs Tsunami 33

Tigerettes Pulelehua 38, FOR Hoops 22

FOR G-Force 39, FOR Hoops 29

Tigerettes Pulelehua 38, Mustangs Tsunami 20

FOR Hoops 33, Mustangs Tsunami 26

Tigerettes Pulelehua 26, FOR G-Force 22