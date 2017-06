Tigers Tournament, Masters Divisions

SENIORS LOWER

Championship: Hollenbeck Crew

2nd Place: Coast Produce

3rd Place: O-Ji Sans

Round Robin

Hollenbeck Crew 63, Cougars 43

Coast Produce 33, O-Ji Sans 30

O-Ji Sans 59, Cougars 26

Hollenbeck Crew 40, Coast Produce 33

Coast Produce 41, Cougars 34

Hollenbeck Crew 49, O-Ji Sans 29

SENIORS UPPER

Championship: Giants

2nd Place: One & Done

3rd Place: Moldy Oldies

Round Robin

Giants 45, Moldy Oldies 31

One & Done 37, All In 23

Giants 47, One & Done 21

Moldy Oldies 51, All In 42

One & Done 52, Moldy Oldies 29

Giants 70, All In 35

ANTIQUE

Championship: Angry Nerds

2nd Place: Ji Ji Force

3rd Place: Dragons

Round Robin

Ji Ji Force 39, FOR Rebels 34

Angry Nerds 66, Dragons 29

Angry Nerds 41, Ji Ji Force 34

Dragons 42, FOR Rebels 36

Ji Ji Force 36, Dragons 33

Angry Nerds 51, FOR Rebels 35

CLASSIC

Championship: Slow Break 53, Cunning Runts 32

3rd Place: Sakae Sushi 49, OCO Daimyo 40

Consolation: Black Gatos 36, Westside Tigers 34

7th Place: Blubayou 57, Bruins 50

Second Round

Cunning Runts 64, OCO Daimyo 48

Slow Break 51, Sakae Sushi 42

Westside Tigers 59, Bruins 30

Black Gatos 53, Blubayou 48

First Round

OCO Daimyo 71, Bruins 47

Cunning Runts 37, Westside Tigers 35

Slow Break 44, Blubayou 33

Sakae Sushi 41, Black Gatos 27

OPEN LOWER

Championship: Evergreen 40+

2nd Place: FOR Quicksilver Masters

3rd Place: Lomelis

Round Robin

Evergreen 40+ 57, Lomelis 33

FOR Quicksilver Masters 45, He>I 43

Evergreen 40+ 49, FOR Quicksilver Masters 39

Lomelis 41, He>I 40

Evergreen 40+ 62, He>I 47

FOR Quicksilver Masters 37, Lomelis 35

OPEN UPPER

Championship: Sport Court Blue Storm

2nd Place: Coaches

3rd Place: Scrubs

Round Robin

Sport Court Blue Storm 76, Old Skool-Seattle BTS 47

Coaches 55, Scrubs 39

Coaches 67, Old Skool-Seattle BTS 53

Sport Court Blue Storm 78, Scrubs 63

Scrubs 51, Old Skool-Seattle BTS 40

Sport Court Blue Storm 66, Coaches 64