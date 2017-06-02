Tigers Tournament, Womens Divisions

A+ BRONZE

Championship: Blazers-DDBS 40, Blizzard 29

3rd Place: Mike’s Imperials 32, Wanjettes LOL 24

Consolation: Comeback Kids 35, Hoops We Did It Again 32

Second Round

Blizzard 38, Wanjettes LOL 35

Blazers-DDBS 31, Mike’s Imerials 27

Hoops We Did It Again 48, Tigerette Ayes 27

Comeback Kids 40, Mixed Plate Tigerettes 25

First Round

Blizzard 37, Tigerette Ayes 18

Wanjettes LOL 32, Hoops We Did It Again 30

Blazers-DDBS 31, Comeback Kids 26

Mike’s Imperials 30, Mixed Plate Tigerettes 24

A+ SILVER

Championship: J Morey 41, Loko Ocho Ocho 28

3rd Place: San Francisco Drakes 38, Wanjettes Misfits 31

Consolation: Hungry Hungry Hoopers 62, Unknown Tigerettes 40

Second Round

Loko Ocho Ocho 34, Wanjettes Misfits 27

J Morey 35, San Francisco Drakes 30

Hungry Hungry Hoopers 46, Hungry Tigerettes 44

Unknown Tigerettes 29, Central Cal Cobras 27

First Round

Wanjettes Misfits 33, Hungry Tigerettes 32

Loko Ocho Ocho 50, Hungry Hungry Hoopers 47

San Francisco Drakes 35, Central Cal Cobras 26

J Morey 42, Unknown Tigerettes 28

OPEN

Championship: Miscellaneous 82, Alumnimati 41

3rd Place: Let it Fly 68, No Name 60

5th Place: Tigerblood 62, Jazzed 56

Pool A

Miscellaneous 59, Let it Fly 48

Let it Fly 75, Jazzed 49

Miscellaneous 75, Jazzed 65

Pool B

Alumnimati 71, Tigerblood 59

Alumnimati 68, No Name 65

No Name 61, Tigerblood 46

A+ GOLD

Championship: Throwbacks 47, Who Nu 30

3rd Place: teamSubs 41, Avengers 34

5th Place: Jamafins 41, Imperials Purple 35

Pool A

Throwbacks 34, Imperials Purple 17

teamSubs 46, Imperials Purple 42

Throwbacks 45, teamSubs 36

Pool B

Who Nu 48, Jamafins 33

Avengers 45, Jamafins 35

Who Nu 60, Avengers 53