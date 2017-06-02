Tigers Tournament, Womens Divisions

A+ BRONZE
Championship: Blazers-DDBS 40, Blizzard 29
3rd Place: Mike’s Imperials 32, Wanjettes LOL 24
Consolation: Comeback Kids 35, Hoops We Did It Again 32
Second Round
Blizzard 38, Wanjettes LOL 35
Blazers-DDBS 31, Mike’s Imerials 27
Hoops We Did It Again 48, Tigerette Ayes 27
Comeback Kids 40, Mixed Plate Tigerettes 25
First Round
Blizzard 37, Tigerette Ayes 18
Wanjettes LOL 32, Hoops We Did It Again 30
Blazers-DDBS 31, Comeback Kids 26
Mike’s Imperials 30, Mixed Plate Tigerettes 24
A+ SILVER
Championship: J Morey 41, Loko Ocho Ocho 28
3rd Place: San Francisco Drakes 38, Wanjettes Misfits 31
Consolation: Hungry Hungry Hoopers 62, Unknown Tigerettes 40
Second Round
Loko Ocho Ocho 34, Wanjettes Misfits 27
J Morey 35, San Francisco Drakes 30
Hungry Hungry Hoopers 46, Hungry Tigerettes 44
Unknown Tigerettes 29, Central Cal Cobras 27
First Round
Wanjettes Misfits 33, Hungry Tigerettes 32
Loko Ocho Ocho 50, Hungry Hungry Hoopers 47
San Francisco Drakes 35, Central Cal Cobras 26
J Morey 42, Unknown Tigerettes 28
OPEN
Championship: Miscellaneous 82, Alumnimati 41
3rd Place: Let it Fly 68, No Name 60
5th Place: Tigerblood 62, Jazzed 56
Pool A
Miscellaneous 59, Let it Fly 48
Let it Fly 75, Jazzed 49
Miscellaneous 75, Jazzed 65
Pool B
Alumnimati 71, Tigerblood 59
Alumnimati 68, No Name 65
No Name 61, Tigerblood 46
A+ GOLD
Championship: Throwbacks 47, Who Nu 30
3rd Place: teamSubs 41, Avengers 34
5th Place: Jamafins 41, Imperials Purple 35
Pool A
Throwbacks 34, Imperials Purple 17
teamSubs 46, Imperials Purple 42
Throwbacks 45, teamSubs 36
Pool B
Who Nu 48, Jamafins 33
Avengers 45, Jamafins 35
Who Nu 60, Avengers 53