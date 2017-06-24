Troop 378 Announces 3 New Eagle Scouts

Boy Scout Troop 378 of the Greater Los Angeles Area Council is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scouts. The achievements of these three Eagle Scouts will be celebrated with an Eagle Court of Honor on June 24 at St. John Fisher Church, located at 5448 Crest Rd. in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Joshua Okamoto, Troop 378 Eagle Scout

Joshua, age 17, graduated from Palos Verdes Peninsula High School and studied automotive at Southern California Regional Occupation Center. He earned his Eagle Scout on Nov. 16, 2016. His proud parents are Brian and Carol Okamoto of Rancho Palos Verdes.

Joshua started Cub Scouts in 2005 and has been an active member of Boy Scout Troop 378 since 2010. He is also a member of the Order of the Arrow. Joshua’s past leadership positions include senior patrol leader, patrol leader, historian, web master, den chief, assistant patrol leader, Order of the Arrow Trading Post chairman, and Order of the Arrow NIMAC chairman. Along the way, he earned 58 merit badges and numerous scouting awards.

Joshua’s Eagle project, completed in the City of Wilmington at Harbor Teacher Preparation Academy, consisted of building a shed to store emergency supplies, building six planter boxes to house plants, and cleaning up the campus. He was able to fund his project through a Recycling Project fundraiser and BSA popcorn sale proceeds. Joshua had 56 project volunteers, including scouts, adult volunteers, and friends, who put in over 275 hours to complete the projects. He is very grateful for everyone who contributed their time and energy to make his Eagle Project a great success for the community.

Outside of acouting, Joshua played lacrosse with the Peninsula High School team and studied Kyokushin karate. Working on cars is one of Joshua’s favorite hobbies. He is a member of the California Scholarship Federation and is a recipient of the Los Angeles County Industrial and Technology Education Association (LACITEA) scholarship. Joshua will be attending Los Angeles Harbor College, where he plans to study computer programming.

Bryce Kitagawa, Troop 378 Eagle Scout

Bryce, 17, graduated a year early from Palos Verdes Peninsula High School. He earned his Eagle Scout rank on Dec. 8, 2016. His proud parents are David and Kathleen Kitagawa of Rancho Palos Verdes. Bryce started his scouting career as a Tiger Cub with Cub Scout Pack 128 and bridged to Boy Scout Troop 378 in 2011. His past leadership positions with the troop include junior assistant scoutmaster, senior patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, troop guide, patrol leader, and assistant patrol leader. During his scouting journey, he earned 38 merit badges, an Eagle Palm, and numerous scouting awards.

Bryce’s Eagle project, completed in the city of Rolling Hills Estates, consisted of designing, constructing, and stocking with books two identical “Little Free Libraries,” each one installed at strategic locations within the city. The project also included custom-designing and installing landscaping, planting bushes, and clearing debris around the work sites. He was able to fund his project through a fundraiser event and BSA popcorn sale proceeds. Bryce had 57 project volunteers, including scouts, adult volunteers, and friends, who worked more than 398 hours to help complete the projects. He is grateful for everyone who contributed their time and energy to make his project a great success for the reading community.

Besides scouting, Bryce enjoys sports. He lettered as a starting Attackman on the varsity lacrosse team at Peninsula for two years and junior varsity during his freshman year. Growing up, he also played basketball as a guard with the F.O.R. PV Rockets.

Bryce is a California Scholarship Federation gold sealbearer and a member of the Science National Honor Society, Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society, Japanese National Honor Society, and Palos Verdes Assembly. He was treasurer and secretary of Gardena Buddhist Church’s Jr. YBA and the founder andcCo-president of the Business and Entrepreneurship Club at Peninsula.

He has volunteered at various summer camps as a youth counselor, contributing to over 500 service hours during the past three years and earning a bronze and two gold President’s Volunteer Service Awards. Bryce is the humble recipient of several scholarship awards and will attend Babson College in Massachusetts, majoring in entrepreneurship and management.

George Ichiro Ozawa, Troop 378 Eagle Scout

George, 17, will be a senior at Palos Verdes Peninsula High School. He earned his Eagle Scout rank on April 27, 2017 and now joins his father and four uncles in the Eagle Scout brotherhood. George, his parents, Michael and Noriko, and sister, Elizabeth, reside in Rancho Palos Verdes. He has been involved in Boy Scouts since 2011. His many roles and accomplishments include junior assistant scoutmaster, senior patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, patrol leader troop guide, national youth leadership training, Sangha Award, Mowgli/Red Rope Challenge and 37 merit badges. One of George’s fondest times was serving as a BSA summer camp counselor at Forest Lawn Scout Reservation at Lake Arrowhead.

George’s Eagle Scout project, performed at Seed-to-Plate in the Valmonte Early Education Center in Palos Verdes Estates, included designing, building and finishing six planting tables, two Adirondack chairs, and a potting table; refinishing three picnic tables; repairing a staircase; and establishing a walking path through the property. George funded his project through BSA popcorn sale proceeds, contributions from friends and family, birthday and holiday gifts and funds from Seed-to-Plate. He was assisted by over 70 volunteers, including fellow scouts, adult volunteers, family members, and Seed-to-Plate/Valmonte staff. Collectively, over 400 hours were donated to the project.

George’s activities at PVPHS include National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Math National Honor Society, Japanese National Honor Society, California Scholarship Federation, Service Learning Leadership, Link Crew, ASB, Science Olympiad team, Presidential Service Award and serving goalie on the varsity lacrosse team. He volunteers at Torrance Memorial Hospital through Novas and Blue Jackets.