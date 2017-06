Tigers Tournament Results, Boys Prep

BOYS 9TH GRADE LOWER

Champions: Sabers Yellow Jackets

2nd Place: OCO Saints

3rd Place: Norwalk Blazers

Round Robin

Sabers Yellow Jackets 38, OCO Saints 18

Norwalk Blazers 56, Tiger Raptors 43

OCO Saints 42, Norwalk Blazers 31

Sabers Yellow Jackets 49, Tiger Raptors 41

Sabers Yellow Jackets 56, Norwalk Blazers 29

OCO Saints 45, Tiger Raptors 38

BOYS 9TH GRADE MIDDLE

Champions: HD Venom

2nd Place: Bruins Tornados

3rd Place: OCO Stallions

Round Robin

HD Venom 44, OCO Stallions 36

Bruins Tornados 53, AFMC Falcons 45

OC Stallions 52, AFMC Falcons 36

Bruins Tornados 52, HD Venom 42

Bruins Tornados 52, OCO Stallions 45

HD Venom 55, AFMC Falcons 29

BOYS PREP 9TH GRADE UPPER

Champions: FOR Defenders

2nd Place: Tiger X-Plosion

3rd Place: VFW Run N Gun

Round Robin

Tiger X-Plosion 48, VFW Run N Gun 47

FOR Defenders 82, HD Chargers 55

FOR Defenders, Tiger X-Plosion 39

VFW Run N Gun 57, HD Chargers 50

FOR Defenders 54, VFW Run N Gun 53

Tiger X-Plosion 56, HD Chargers 40

BOYS 10TH GRADE LOWER

Championship: Mustang Vipers 66, NYS Rebels 56

3rd Place: OCBC Patriots 43, FOR Sharks 38

5th Place: WPC Elite 52, HD Xcelerators 30

Consolation: Tigers Torpedoes 56, FOR Pythons 56

Second Round

NYS Rebels 52, FOR Sharks 45

Mustang Vipers 62, OCB Patriots 45

HD Xcelerators 56, FOR Pythons 54

WPS Elite 45, Tigers Torpedoes 44

First Round

FOR Sharks 50, HD Xcelerators 28

NYS Rebels 61, For Pythons 35

OCBC Patriots 47, Tigers Torpedoes 41

Mustang Vipers 65, WPC Elite 61

BOYS 10TH GRADE UPPER

Championship: Tigers Lightning 57, FOR Eagles 40

3rd Place: FOR Rebels 71, FOR Ninjas 65

5th Place: NYS Hornets 69, Mustang Scorpions 56

Consolation: Venice Scorpions 60, FOR Jaguars 56

Second Round

Tigers Lightning 67, FOR Ninjas 49

FOR Eagles 67, FOR Rebels 56

Mustang Scorpions 65, Venice Scorpions 62

NYS Hornets 67, FOR Jaguars 66

First Round

Tigers Lightning 51, Mustang Scorpions 42

FOR Ninjas 63, Venice Scorpions 48

FOR Eagles 75, NYS Hornets 61

FOR Rebels 82, FOR Jaguars 65

BOYS 11TH GRADE LOWER

Champions: WPC Heat

2nd Place: OCBC Cobras

Round Robin

WPC Heat 51, Tiger Dragons 42

OCO Titans 58, OCBC Cobras 53

WPC Heat 57, OCO Titans 39

OCBC Cobras 73, Tiger Dragons 44

OCO Titans 66, Tiger Dragons 39

OCBC Cobras 63, WPC Heat 53

BOYS 11TH GRADE MIDDLE

Championship—WC Saber Slayers 50, Evergreen Blazers 49

3rd Place—Mustang Thunder 35, WLA Red Dragons 30

5th Place—VYC Thunderbolts 43, San Fernando Gang Green 36

Pool A

WLA Red Dragons 54, VYC Thunderbolts 52

WC Saber Slayers 53, WLA Red Dragons 47

WC Saber Slayers 69, VYC Thunderbolts 44

Pool B

Evergreen Blazers 57, San Fernando Gang Green 39

Mustang Thunder 64, San Fernando Gang Green 43

Evergreen Blazers 49, Mustang Thunder 28

BOYS 11TH GRADE UPPER

Championship: HD Runners 68, Tiger Rangers 51

3rd Place: FOR Triple Threat 51, FOR Mariners 37

5th Place: FOR Hawks 75, Bruins Rock 59

Consolation: SOC Unknowns 67, VFW Sharks 65

Second Round

HD Runners 55, FOR Triple Threat 40

Tigers Rangers 55, FOR Mariners 48

Bruins Rock 65, VFW Sharks 59

FOR Hawks 71, SOC Unknowns 48

First Round

FOR Triple Threat 71, VFW Sharks 50

HD Runners 60, Bruins Rock 43

Tiger Rangers 64, FOR Hawks 59

FOR Mariners 52, SOC Unknowns 51

BOYS 12TH GRADE LOWER

Champions: Evergreen Knights

2nd Place: OCO Wolfpack

3rd Place: OCBC Shockwaves

Round Robin

Evergreen Knights 59, OCO Wolfpack 48

OCBC Shockwaves 39, FOR Scorpions 38

Evergreen Knights 48, OCBC Shockwaves 47

OCO Wolfpack 33, FOR Scorpions 30

OCO Wolfpack 43, OCBC Shockwaves 40

Evergreen Knights 49, FOR Scorpions 34

BOYS 12TH GRADE MIDDLE

Champions: Tiger Pistons

2nd Place: FOR Blue Rays

3rd Place: OCO Spartans

Round Robin

OCO Spartans 53, WPC Silver Bullets 38

Tiger Pistons 80, FOR Blue Rays 54

FOR Blue Rays 42, WPC Silver Bullets 31

Tiger Pistons 62, OCO Spartans 40

Tiger Pistons 34, WPC Silver Bullets 28

FOR Blue Rays 71, OCO Spartans 70

BOYS 12TH GRADE UPPER

Champions: Mustangs Inferno

2nd Place: Pasadena Bruins Elite

3rd Place: HD Blazers

Round Robin

Pasadena Bruins Elite 52, FOR Sharp Shooters 41

Mustangs Inferno 79, Hollywood Dodger Blazers 62

Mustangs Inferno 70, FOR Sharp Shooters 38

Pasadena Bruins Elite 62, HD Blazers 50

HD Blazers 47, FOR Sharp Shooters 38

Mustangs Inferno 83, Pasadena Bruins Elite 74