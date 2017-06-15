U.S. Sumo Open This Saturday at CSULB

LONG BEACH — The 17th annual U.S. Sumo Open will be held on Saturday, June 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. (doors open at 12 p.m.) at Walter Pyramid on the CSU Long Beach campus.

Over 60 sumo stars from 15 countries are training now for the event, with many repeat powerhouses from last year. Returning to the Pyramid for the fourth year in a row, the U.S. Sumo Open is not to be missed.

Last year, four-time world sumo champion Byamba reclaimed glory with a 13-0 record, winning both heavyweight and openweight divisions undefeated. He has won gold at nine U.S. Sumo Opens.

American standout Roy Sims won silver in both divisions, beating 11 other opponents and losing only to Byamba. The 37 foreign competitors (out of 55 athletes) were dominant. Will any Americans step up in 2017?

Athletes from the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Norway, Poland, Ukraine, Russia, Egypt, India, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, and Japan are competing this year. This may be the most powerful field yet, as 21 of the athletes have also competed at the Sumo World Championships.

For fans who cannot attend the event in person, you can watch the event live-streaming on YouTube.

Cost: $40 for lower bleachers, $25 for upper bleachers. Ringside seating and VIP floor seating are sold out. Group rates are available for 20 people or more. Call the Pyramid box office at (562) 985-4949 or visit www.usasumo.com.

