VJCC Announces 2017 Scholarship Recipients

Venice Japanese Community Center Scholarship Committee Chair Elaine Koyama announced VJCC’s 2017 scholarship winners on June 24, the first day of the annual Summer Festival:

• Kendall Chan, graduate of Notre Dame Academy, who will attend Regis University in Denver. Parents: Michael and Terrie Chan.

• Adam Hirata, graduate of Venice High School, who will attend Loyola Marymount University. Parents are Erica and Darren Hirata.

• Melissa Kitagawa, graduate of Venice High School, who plans to attend USC in the spring. Parents: Dennis Kitagawa and Maggie Chou.

• Ryan Lee, graduate of Venice High School, who will attend UC Irvine. Parents: Patty and Daniel Lee.

• Nicole Nakamoto, graduate of Culver City High School, who will attend San Jose State University. Parents: Todd and Cindy Nakamoto.

• Jayson Yamasaki, graduate of North High School, who will attend CSU Long Beach. Parents: Ken and Lori Yamasaki.

VJCC President Wes Shinoda accepted the scholarships for two students who were unable to attend because they were in Japan:

Kyle Nomura, graduate of Culver City High School, who plans to attend Santa Monica College. Parents: Valerie and Tim Nomura.

Kyle Shimoda, graduate of Venice High School, who plans to attend UC Irvine. Parents: Wesley and Amy Shimoda.

The recipients’ names will be added to a VJCC Scholarship plaque displayed in the lobby.