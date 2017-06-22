VJCC Summer Festival Set for June 24-25

The Venice Japanese Community Center’s Summer Festival will be held Saturday, June 24, from 12 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The annual event features food, games, ondo dancing and cultural demonstrations. The newest addition is the Japanese Culture Expo with bonsai, koto, shodo, sumi-e. watercolors and artwork by students of VJCC’s Japanese class.

There will be a drawing on Sunday for cash prizes ($1,000, $500, $300, $200, $100) plus prizes donated by clubs and the community. Tickets courtesy of Carelife Home Care, Asahi Gardens and Union Bank. Non-deductible donation: $2. Winners need not be present.

Admission is free. Proceeds go to the VJCC Operating Fund.

The VJCC is located at 12448 Braddock Dr. in Los Angeles, one block west of Centinela Boulevard, a half-mile north of the 90 Freeway. For more information, call (310) 822-8885, email [email protected] or visit http://vjcc.com.