West Covina Obon at ESGVJCC

WEST COVINA — West Covina Buddhist Temple’s 2017 Obon Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 24, from 1 to 9 pm. at the East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, 1203 W. Puente Ave. in West Covina.

Come for a day full of Japanese cuisine, cultural exhibits and entertainment, taiko drumming, martial arts demonstrations, games, and the spiritually meaningful Bon Odori.

The Bon Odori symbolizes the world of oneness that is the goal of the Buddhist teaching. Everyone is invited to learn the specific moves of each dance at the final practice on Thursday, June 22, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Demonstration schedule:

3 p.m.: Martial Art Innovations

3:30 p.m.: Kendo

4 p.m.: Karate

4:30 p.m.: Minyo odori

5 p.m.: Judo

5:30 p.m.: Shinkendo

6 p.m.: Kishin Daiko

For more information, call (626) 689-1040, email [email protected] or visit www.livingdharma.org or http://facebook.com/westcovinabuddhisttemple.