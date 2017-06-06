Workshop on ‘Mindful Healing’ at UCLA

A workshop on “Mindful Healing and Mental Self-Care Through Meditation and Visual Storytelling” with Yumi Sakugawa will be held on Wednesday, June 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Campbell Hall, Room 3232, on the UCLA campus.

Activating a daily mindfulness and meditation practice is a transformative habit that can help decrease stress, improve creative intuition, and increase your capacity for happiness. Comic book artist Sakugawa will be sharing her favorite meditation visualization techniques and sharing select excerpts from her illustrated meditation comics.

Sakugawa is an Ignatz Awards-nominated comic book artist and the author of “I Think I Am in Friend-Love With You,” “Your Illustrated Guide to Becoming One with the Universe,” “There Is No Right Way to Meditate and Other Lessons” and “The Little Book of Life Hacks: How to Make Your Life Happier, Healthier and More Beautiful.”

Her comics have also appeared in The Believer, Bitch, the Best American Non-Required Reading 2014, The Rumpus, Folio, Fjords Review, and other publications. She has also exhibited multimedia installations at the Japanese American National Museum and the Smithsonian Arts & Industries Building. A graduate from the fine art program of UCLA, she lives in Los Angeles.

This event was organized by AAPI Dialogues at UCLA. For more information or to get involved, contact [email protected]