A Sparkling Debut

The 2017 Nisei Week Queen candidates made their debut to the community on Sunday, at the 77th Nisei Week Japanese Festival Opening Ceremony held at the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo. From left (back row): Kelly Akiko Sera (East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center), Jordyn Keiko Adachi (San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center), Jordyn Akari Terukina (Venice-West L.A. JACL/Venice Japanese Community Center), Kaitlin Tomomi Hara (Orange County Nikkei Coordinating Council). From left (front row): Yurika Kristy Yoneda (Japanese Restaurant Association of America), Tomi Colleen Okuno (Pasadena Japanese Cultural Institute) and Claire Mari Imada (Gardena Evening Optimist Club). The coronation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Aratani Theatre, preceded by the Golden Circle Dinner at 4:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton.

Above: Nisei Week choreographer Bando Hidesomi and her dancers perform “Tenohira wo Taiyo ni,” one of two dances to be performed during the Grand Parade, which will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20, starting at 4 p.m.

Right: Nisei Week Queen Jaclyn Tomita and former Los Angeles County Supervisor Mike Antonovich are among the dignitaries to perform the traditional kagami-biraki sake barrel ceremony.

For more information on festival events, go online to www.niseiweek.org.

Photos by MARIO G. REYES/Rafu Shimpo