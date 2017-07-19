A Weekend of Culinary Experiences in Little Tokyo

Delicious Little Tokyo invites all foodies to experience the vast area of cuisines that the restaurants of Little Tokyo have to offer on Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23.

The festivities feature selected Little Tokyo restaurants offering special menu items, giveaways, demonstrations and workshops. Come explore the culinary gems of Little Tokyo with your family and friends.

RSVP on Facebook: www.facebook.com/golittletokyo. If registration is for an event is full, sign up for the wait list. Most events have a few spots available for walk-up registration on a first-come, first-served basis.

View the Little Tokyo Food Guide, schedule of events and a listing of future events in Little Tokyo for the rest of the summer in the Delicious Little Tokyo Event Passport. Pick up a hard copy on Saturday and Sunday at Cafe Dulce, 134 Japanese Village Plaza Mall; Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave.; Kinokuniya-Weller Court, 123 Astronaut E.S. Onizuka St., #205; or U-Space at Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. To download the guide, go to www.golittletokyo.com/delicious/.

Events include:

• Floral Centerpiece Workshop with Kuragami Little Tokyo Florist. Learn from a second-generation florist veteran and owner of Kuragami Little Tokyo Florist how to make a beautiful, effortless floral centerpiece for any special occasion. Saturday, 10 to 11 a.m. at Kuragami Little Tokyo Florist, 333 Alameda St. #110.

• Poke and Tea Tasting with Snociety. Offering a selection of eight of the freshest proteins and seasoned with your choice of six of the tastiest homemade sauces, with a sampling of Snociety’s refreshing iced teas, milk teas and infused lemonades. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Snociety, 330 E. Second St., Suite C.

• Kyaraben (Character Bento) Demo with Anime For Humanity. Kyaraben is a style of elaborately arranged bento that features food decorated to look like people, characters from popular media, animals, and plants. Join nonprofit organization and anime enthusiasts Anime for Humanity for a fun, unique food demonstration. Saturday, 12 to 1 p.m. at Far East Lounge, 353 E. First St.

• Live Bento Box Demo with Table for Two. Watch this live cooking demonstration taught by a former Mrs. Japan and now cooking instructor of Wa-Shokuiku (Learn. Cook. Eat Japanese) to learn how to create kawaii (cute) characters to liven up your bento box. Saturday, 1 to 2 p.m. at Japanese Village Plaza Stage, 335 E. Second St.

• Sushi-Making Workshop with Mitsuru Sushi & Grill. Learn the history and art, proper form and technique of hand-rolling the perfect sushi from Little Tokyo legacy business owner of Mitsuru Sushi & Grill and master sushi chef Mamoru Hanamura through his classic California roll, spicy tuna roll, veggie roll and salmon skin roll. Saturday, 2 to 3 p.m. at Mitsuru Sushi & Grill, 316 E. First St.

• Latte Art Workshop with Cafe Dulce. Learn from award-winning latte artist and local Cafe Dulce barista Eugene Lee how to create the perfect free-pour design to top off your latte. All levels of pourers are welcome to try their hand at a heart, tulip and rosetta design. Saturday, 3 and 4 p.m. at Japanese Village Plaza Stage, 335 E. Second St.

• Spam Musubi Demo with Aloha Café. A step-by-step tutorial on how to make a classic Spam musubi. Experience a taste of Hawaii right in our own backyard with one of the best Hawaiian restaurants in Los Angeles. Saturday, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Aloha Café, 410 E. Second St.

• Historical Food Walking Tour with Little Tokyo Historical Society. Join LTHS on a journey through Little Tokyo’s culinary past with a guided walking tour of historical food landmarks found in the neighborhood. From the first fortune cookie to the first ramen noodle restaurant in the U.S., visit stops featured in LTHS’ 2018 calendar. Saturday, 5 to 6 p.m. Meet at Oomo Cube, 100 S. Central Ave.

• Delicious Little Tokyo Latte Art Throwdown. Go Little Tokyo and Cafe Dulce presents the inaugural Delicious Little Tokyo Latte Art Throwdown. Professional baristas from all over L.A. will compete for the crown in a winner-take-all, best freestyle latte art battle. Participants will be judged by contrast, symmetry and difficulty of pour. Saturday, 5 to 7 p.m. at Japanese Village Plaza Stage, 335 E. Second St. $10 registration per participant. Limited to 32 participants. Walk-up registration only. Register at JVP Stage between 10 a.m. and 4:50 p.m. Info: [email protected]

• Kawaii Sushi Felting Workshop with Opodz Join local DTLA collaborative co-working space Opodz for a beginners’ needle felting workshop. Students will learn the basics of crochet and create adorable, stuffed sushi figures. Felters of all levels are welcome. Sunday, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Opodz, 362 E. Second St.

• Onigiri Workshop with Table for Two. Learn to make rice ball characters, a fun and creative take on onigiri, a healthy staple in Japanese cuisine and an important part of the culture. This hands-on food education class is organized by the Wa-Shokuiku (Learn. Cook. Eat Japanese) team of Table for Two USA. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at JACCC, 244 S. San Pedro St., Fifth Floor.

• Beginners `Ukulele Classes with U-Space. Join U-Space’s `Ukulele Discovery Jam-Along, an interactive learning experience for beginners starting on their `ukulele journey. Easy, familiar tunes will be led by `ukulele all-star Jason Arimoto. Loaner instruments available. Sunday, 1, 2:15 and 3:30 p.m. at U-Space, JACCC, 244 S. San Pedro St., First Floor.

• Furoshiki Workshop with Little Tokyo Service Center and Bunkado. Learn the art of furoshiki cloth wrapping from master furoshiki wrapper and director of service programs at LTSC, Mike Murase. Hear about the history of furoshiki and try your hand at this eco-friendly, fashionable way to package lunch boxes, bottles and other gifts. Sunday, 1 to 2 p.m. at Far East Lounge, 353 E. First St.

• Cocktail Demo with Wolf & Crane. Join Little Tokyo’s neighborhood highball bar, Wolf & Crane, for a lesson in mixology. Learn from these Japanese whiskey experts how to concoct a perfect cocktail and have a sip of their favorites: Grandma Sue’s Gin and Tonic, Tokyo to Manhattan and Yoshi’s Island. You will also learn how to make the limited Delicious Little Tokyo coffee cocktail special in collaboration with Cafe Dulce. Sunday, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Wolf & Crane Bar, 366 E. Second St. Must be 21 or older to attend.

• Japanese Tea Ceremony with Tea Master of Little Tokyo. Experience the ritual of preparing and serving Japanese green tea (matcha) in a traditional ceremony led by a renowned tea master of the Edo Senke L.A. Fuhaku-kai School. Learn the art of making matcha provided by local green tea store Tea Master of Little Tokyo and enjoy Japanese treats provided by Fugetsu-Do to the sounds of koto. Sunday, 3:30 to 4 p.m. at JACCC Cultural Room, 244 S. San Pedro St., Fifth Floor.

• Pizza-Making Workshop with Baldoria. Learn from the pros at Baldoria. From strawberries to octopus, get inspired by their menu selection and grab a friend to share bites of custom pizza creations. Each hands-on experience is paired with a glass of vino or choose from a variety of non-alcoholic options. Sunday, 4 to 5 p.m. at Baldoria, 243 S. San Pedro St.