Alameda Obon on Saturday

ALAMEDA — Alameda Buddhist Temple, 2325 Pacific Ave. in Alameda, will hold its annual Obon Festival on Saturday, July 22, from 4 to 8:30 p.m.

The festival will feature a mini food bazaar, taiko, an ikebana display, live music by San Jose’s Chidori Band, and, of course, lots of Obon dancers. Bon Odori starts at 7:30 p.m. and will include the new “Pikachu Dance.”

Final dance practices will be held Tuesday, July 18, and Thursday, July 20, at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, call (510) 522-5243 or visit www.btoa.org.