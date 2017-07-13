Asian American ComiCon Summit at JANM

In 2009, the Asian American ComiCon was held in New York City, bringing together Asian American indie and mainstream comics creators for a historic gathering to celebrate the unique and flourishing graphic storytelling talents of the community.

Now, eight years later, AACC is hosting its second event: a Summit on Art, Action, and the Future on Saturday, July 15, from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo.

In a time where diversity and creativity are both under attack, the summit will feature diverse creators talking about where we’re going next — creators like Phil Yu (Angry Asian Man, They Call Us Bruce), Jeff Yang (CNN, They Call Us Bruce), Sarah Kuhn (Heroine Complex), LaToya Morgan (writer, “Into the Badlands”), Lewis Tan (“Marvel’s Iron Fist”), and Keith Chow (The Nerds of Color). A special keynote conversation will feature the pioneering actor and activist George Takei.

The summit will also see the unveiling of “New Frontiers,” a brand new graphic anthology of original stories inspired by Takei’s life and legacy — stories about incarceration and exclusion, representation and resistance, the digital world, and the struggle in the streets. AACC will include an Artists’ Alley where leading comics creators will be available for commissions and signings.

For more information, click here.

General admission: $17 ($20 at the door). VIP admission: $47 ($50 at the door), which includes reserved seating and a first-run copy of “New Frontiers.” For JANM members, general admission is free and VIP admission is $30. Contact [email protected] for members’ discount code.

Held in conjunction with the exhibition “New Frontiers: The Many Worlds of George Takei.”