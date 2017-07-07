Bon Odori at Long Beach Buddhist Church

JAPANESE 日本語

LONG BEACH — Long Beach Buddhist Church, located at 2360 Santa Fe Ave. in Long Beach, will hold its Obon celebration on Saturday, July 8, from 3 to 8 p.m.

Reconnect with old friends. Honor loved ones from the past by donating a lantern in their name. Win a fundraiser basket (tickets available). Enjoy chirashi and other festival favorites.

The event will include ondo dancing, a taiko demonstration, and a special commemoration service by Rev. Yukinori Gyokei Yokoyama.

For more information, call (562) 426-4014 or visit www.longbeachbuddhistchurch.us

