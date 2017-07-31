BTSD Toro Nagashi, Bon Odori at Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO — As part of its 2017 Obon celebration, Buddhist Temple of San Diego will hold its Toro Nagashi (floating lantern ceremony) on Friday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Japanese Friendship Garden in San Diego’s Balboa Park, 2215 Pan American Rd. East.

You will be able to create your own floating lantern and either take it home or watch it float down the stream.

There will also be food, fun, entertainment and more activities for the whole family (and a beer garden for adults) throughout the day, with paid admission to the garden, starting at 10 a.m.

The cultural celebration at the garden continues on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

After 4 p.m., entrance to the garden is free.

Dancing will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Spreckels Organ Pavilion next to the garden and is free to attend. Everyone is encouraged to watch or join in. The pavilion will be decorated with paper lanterns, Japanese folk tunes and taiko will fill the air, and dance leaders in traditional kimono will guide participants into a large dance circle.

Final dance practices will be held at the temple, 2929 Market St., on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m.

For more information on the Japanese Friendship Garden festival, email [email protected] or visit www.niwa.org. The temple can be reached at (619) 239-0896 or [email protected]