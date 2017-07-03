Chris Myers Named to State Workforce Development Post

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Jerry Brown on June 20 announced the appointment of Chris Masami Myers, 46, of Sacramento at chief deputy director at the California Workforce Development Board.

Since 2015, Myers has been executive director of the California Democratic Party, where he was managing director from 2011 to 2015 and research director from 1998 to 2010. He served as a legislative aide in the Office of California State Assemblymember Don Perata (D-Orinda) from 1997 to 1998.

This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $132,288. Myers is a Democrat.