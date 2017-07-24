College-Sponsored Merit Scholarship Winners Named

EVANSTON, Ill. — National Merit Scholarship Corporation on July 17 announced about 900 additional winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities.

These designees join over 3,200 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the National Merit Scholarship who will attend their institution. College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

This year, 182 colleges and universities are sponsoring more than 4,000 Merit Scholarship Awards. Sponsor colleges include 103 private and public institutions located in 44 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit www.nationalmerit.org.

The recipient of the National Merit Occidental College Scholarship is Junko E. Anderson of El Granada, a student at Crystal Springs Uplands School in Hillsborough. Her probable career field is public policy.

Occidental is a privately endowed, independent college of the liberal arts and sciences situated in the Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles. There are 1,700 students (900 men, 800 women), 85 percent of whom are in residence and 50 percent of whom receive financial aid. The college operates on a three-term, three-course program leading to a bachelor’s degree in one of 31 major fields. Approximately 65 percent of the seniors continue on to graduate studies.