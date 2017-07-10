Community Obon Festival at Sozenji

MONTEBELLO — The 41st annual Community Obon Festival will be held Sunday, July 16, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Sozenji Buddhist Temple.

The event will feature Japanese food, a produce sale, and cultural performances. The schedule is as follows:

2 p.m.: Obon service

4 p.m.: Children’s chorus

5 p.m.: Ancient music of Mexico by Martin Espino

5:30 p.m.: Japanese folk singing

6 p.m.: Bon Odori

6:30 p.m.: Taiko drumming

7 p.m.: Raffle drawing

The temple is located at 3020 W. Beverly Blvd. in Montebello. Exit 60 Freeway, go south on Garfield Avenue, and turn right on Beverly Boulevard.

Free and open to the public. For more information, call (323) 724-6866, email [email protected] or visit “Sozenji Buddhist Temple” on Facebook.