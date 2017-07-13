Exhibition of Handcrafted Objects from Camps at OACC

OAKLAND — “Creativity Unconfined: Handcrafted Objects from WWII Japanese American Incarceration Camps” will open with a reception on Friday, July 14, at 7 p.m. at the Oakland Asian Cultural Center, 388 9th St., Suite 290, in Oakland Chinatown.

Despite an unjust situation and a harsh, unforgiving landscape, Japanese American incarcerees prevailed, revealing their unbreakable spirit. This exhibit showcases the enduring importance and meaning of the handcrafted objects they made from behind the barbed wire of the World War II camps.

Delphine Hirasuna, author of “The Art of Gaman,” will give a presentation. An exhibition based on the book has been seen across the U.S. and in Japan.

Wine and light refreshments will be served.

The exhibition will run until Sept. 14. Gallery hours: Monday and Tuesday, 12 to 6 p.m.; Wednsday and Thursday, 12 to 8 p.m.; Friday, 12 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, closed.

For more information, call (510) 637-0455 or visit http://oacc.cc.