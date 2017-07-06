‘Festival of Lanterns’ in Fresno

FRESNO — Fresno Buddhist Temple’s annual Obon celebration, “Festival of Lanterns,” will be held on Saturday, July 8, at Fresno Buddhist Dharma Center, 2690 E. Alluvial Ave. in Fresno. The schedule is as follows:

2 p.m.: Asian-flair food, beverages and desserts

4 p.m.: Bingo, carnival games, bake-walks, taiko drumming and food

7:30 p.m.: Bon Odori (no experience necessary), memorial ceremony, taiko drumming and raffle (cash prize)

Obon, Hatsubon and July and August Shotsuki Hoyo service will be held on Sunday, July 16, at 9:30 a.m. (Japanese) and 10 a.m. (English) with guest speaker Rev. George Shibata, Buddhist Churches of America minister emeritus.

For more information, call (559) 444-4054, [email protected] or www.fresnobuddhisttemple.org.