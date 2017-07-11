Florin Obon Festival on Saturday

SACRAMENTO — Buddhist Church of Florin, 7235 Pritchard Rd. in Sacramento, will present its annual Obon Festival on Saturday, July 15. The schedule is as follows:

3 p.m.: Hatsubon service with guest speaker Socho Kodo Umezu

4:15 p.m.: Florin Ukulele

5 p.m.: Sakura Doo Koo Kai

5:45 p.m.: Placer Ume Taiko

6:30 p.m.: Sacramento Kendo Club

7 p.m.: Sacramento Taiko Dan

7:30 p.m.: Obon Odori

Cultural exhibits: Sacramento Japanese Sword Club, Florin JACL origami, kimekomi dolls, Japanese pottery, Asian wood and stone carving. Author Kiyo Sato (“Kiyo’s Story”) will be present.

Food and beverage will be available.

The final odori practices will be held Wednesday and Thursday, July 12 and 13, from 7 to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit www.florinbuddhist.org.