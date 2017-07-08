Gardena Buddhist Church Presents 5 Scholarships

GARDENA — Gardena Buddhist Church recently awarded scholarships to five of its graduating seniors.

The recipients, selected on the basis of scholarship, school and church participation, and church attendance, were:

• Easton Kishimoto, West Torrance High graduate and son of Yasuhiro and Judy Kishimoto;

• Bryce Kitagawa, Peninsula High graduate and son of David and Kathleen Kitagawa;

• Brandon Kono-Song, North Torrance High graduate and son of Scott and Cheryl Kono-Song;

• Derek Morimoto, West Torrance High graduate and son of Drs. Myles and Emi Morimoto;

• Lindsey Yoshiyama, Peninsula High graduate and daughter of Brian and Nancy Yoshiyama.