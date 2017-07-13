GVJCI’s Fantastic Four

The Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute introduced its 2017 scholarship winners on June 24 during the first day of its annual festival. Pictured from left: Charlie Oyagi, GVJCI president; Gardena Valley Gardeners Association Legacy Scholarship recipient Michelle Higa of North High School, who will attend UC Berkeley; Gardena Valley JACL Scholarship recipient Bryce Kitagawa of Palos Verdes Peninsula High School, who will attend Babson College in Massachusetts; GVJCI Scholarship recipient Lauren Hoshiko of North High School, who will attend UC Irvine; Gary Hori Memorial Scholarship recipient Justin Yokota of Torrance High School, who will attend UC Berkeley; Larry Hada, GVJCI Board of Directors; Alison Kochiyama, GVJCI executive director. (Photo courtesy GVJCI)

Tags