Hirono: New FBI Director Must Be Independent

WASHINGTON — Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Monday pressed FBI director nominee Christopher Wray on his commitment to supporting the independent investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 election and fighting hate crimes.

Hirono had further opportunity to question Wray at his nomination hearing on Wednesday.

“The unprecedented circumstances surrounding Mr. Wray’s nomination require a commitment to the rule of law,” said Hirono, referring to President Trump’s firing of the previous FBI director, James Comey. “During his hearing, I will ask him more about his ability to be an independent check on this administration and his approach to fighting the influx of hate crimes we’ve seen since the election.”

When Trump nominated Wray — a former Justice Department prosecutor and white-collar criminal defense lawyer — last month, Hirono commented, “His loyalty pledge must be to the Constitution and the country, not to Donald Trump.”