Japanese Film Festival in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The 13th annual Sacramento Japanese Film Festival will be held from Friday, July 14, to Sunday, July 16, at the Crest Theatre, 1013 K St. in Sacramento. The schedule is as follows:

• “Our Little Sister” (2015, 126 minutes), directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. Three women who were abandoned by their father many years ago attend his funeral and meet their 14-year-old half-sister.

• “Floating Weeds” (1959, 119 minutes), directed by Yasujiro Ozu, July 15 at 11:30 a.m. An aging kabuki actor returns with his traveling acting troupe to a small seaside town in post-war Japan.

• “Miss Hokusai” (2015, 90 minutes), directed by Keiichi Hara, July 15 at 2:20 p.m. An anime film about Katsushika O-Ei, a talented artist and the daughter of the renowned Hokusai.

• “The Magnificent Nine” (2016, 129 minutes), July 15 at 4:15 p.m. A samurai comedy in which nine people hatch a risky plan to save their financially strapped town.

• “Harmonium” (2016, 120 minutes), directed by Koji Fukada, July 15 at 8 p.m. A family is changed when an ex-con, a friend of the husband/father, comes to live with them.

• “The Eternal Zero” (2013, 144 minutes), directed by Takashi Yamazaki, July 16 at 2 p.m. A brother and sister search for the truth about their grandfather, a kamikaze pilot who is called a hero by some and a coward by others.

• “Personal Non Grata” (2016, 139 minutes), directed by Cellin Gluck, July 16 at 4:40 p.m. The true story of diplomat Chiune “Sempo” Sugihara, who saved thousands of Jews by giving them visas that allowed them to escape from Lithuania.

Single tickets are $10. All-festival passes are available. For more information, go to www.sacjapanesefilmfestival.net.