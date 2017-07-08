Japanese Summer Festival in Torrance

TORRANCE — Bridge USA’s Japanese Summer Festival 2017 will be held on Sunday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Dr. in Torrance.

Now in its 22nd year, this festival is attended by more than 10,000 people annually. It showcases both traditional and contemporary Japanese culture.

Guest artists will include Shan the Candyman (candy sculptor), Stephanie Yanez (who sings English covers of Japanese anime songs), and artist Ibuki Kuramochi and chamisen player Ippei Ichimaru in a joint performance. Shusse Inari Shrine of America will conduct a Natsu Matsuri ceremony.

Also appearing will be Asano Taiko, Matsutoyo Kai (shamisen and minyo), Fuefuki Girls, Ponpon (cheerleading), Canae (band), Kyokushin Karate, and Ai Kanzaki (ondo).

Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for children under 12, free for children under 3 and seniors over 65. The first 100 children will receive a present. For more information, visit www.bridgeusa.com.