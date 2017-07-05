Jordyn Terukina Named Miss Western L.A.

The 2017 Miss Western L.A. was introduced at the Venice Japanese Community Center on June 24 during VJCC’s annual Summer Festival.

Sponsored by the VJCC and Venice-West L.A. JACL, Jordyn Akari Terukina, 24, will represent those organizations at the Nisei Week Coronation Ball on Aug. 19.

Terukina was introduced by Nisei Week Princess Shannon Tsumaki, the current Miss Western L.A. They were joined by another Nisei Week queen candidate, Claire Imada from Gardena.

The daughter of Jannet and Michael Terukina, Jordyn Terukina graduated cum caude in 2016 from CSU Dominguez Hills in Carson with a bachelor’s degree in health science/community health.

She works part time at Atlantis Physical Therapy as a physical therapy rehabilitation aide.

Her hobbies include playing and coaching basketball, singing, hiking, baking, going to the beach, finding new dessert places, and traveling.

The Nisei Week Queen candidates will make their official debut at the Opening Ceremony on July 23. Attendance is by invitation only. For more information, visit www.niseiweek.org.