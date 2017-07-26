Judith Hill to Perform with California Philharmonic

Singer Judith Hill and the California Philharmonic will present “An Afternoon in Old Vienna” on Sunday, July 30, at 2 p.m. at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles.

The concert will feature standards and originals by Grammy Award winner Hill, along with “Blue Danube,” Bruckner’s Romantic, Die Fledermaus Overture, Hungarian Rhapsody #5, and “Tales from the Vienna Woods.” Talks with the Maestro at 1 p.m. For tickets, call (626) 304-0333 or go to www.calphil.com/2017-summer-concert-series/.

Over the course of her remarkable career thus far, Hill has shared her musical gifts in a variety of ways. The Los Angeles native has been a background singer for legends as Stevie Wonder, Ringo Starr, and the late Michael Jackson, serving as the latter’s duet partner on the classic ballad, “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You,” which later became a highlight of Jackson’s posthumously released film “This Is It.” Hill’s deeply moving performance of “Heal the World” was an indelible moment during the singer’s public memorial service.

Hill also appeared in the documentary “20 Feet from Stardom,” a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of several acclaimed background singers. The film has won the Film Critics Award and an Academy Award for best documentary. Hill is featured on the film’s soundtrack, which also won the 2015 Grammy for best music film. After “This Is It,” Hill appeared on NBC’s “The Voice,” where she began to cement her identity as a solo artist with a series of knockout performances that showed her ability to put her own distinctive, captivating spin on familiar songs.

After hearing her original songs and watching Hill sing live, music legend Prince knew he was in the presence of genuine talent. He offered to play on and produce her debut album, “Back in Time,” which was offered as a free download and quickly attracted 200,000 downloads. The album is a showcase of Hill’s soulful powerhouse voice and considerable songwriting prowess.

For more information, visit www.judithhill.com.