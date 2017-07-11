MANAA Panel Discussion with TV Actors

JAPANESE 日本語

Krista Marie Yu and Suzie Nakamura played daughter and mother on “Dr. Ken.”

Media Action Network for Asian Americans (MANAA) will present an afternoon panel discussion with three Asian American actors on Friday, July 14, at 1 p.m. at the Asian Youth Center, 100 Clary Ave. in San Gabriel.

Speakers will be Suzy Nakamura and Krista Marie Yu, who played Ken Jeong’s wife and daughter, respectively, on ABC’s “Dr. Ken”; and Leonardo Nam, who plays Felix Lutz on the award-winning HBO series “Westworld.”

The event is open to the public, but guests need to be between the ages of 11 to 16. Parents accompanying their children are welcome.

For more information, call MANAA at (213) 486-4433 or (888) 90-MANAA or email [email protected]

