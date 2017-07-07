Monterey Obon Festival on Sunday

SEASIDE — The 71st annual Obon Festival will be held Sunday, July 9, from 12 to 5 p.m. at Monterey Peninsula Buddhist Temple, 1155 Noche Buena St. in Seaside.

Enjoy delicious Japanese foods, entertainment, games, bonsai and ikebana exhibits, and Japanese goods and crafts for sale.

Food choices include tempura prepared by chefs from local Japanese restaurants, sushi, beef teriyaki, udon, kushi katsu (fried pork), gyoza, strawberry shortcake and ice cream. Gluten-free chicken karaage (fried chicken) will be available this year.

Day-long entertainment features taiko drumming, martial arts demonstrations, and Japanese tea ceremony. Everyone is invited to dance during the Bon Odori, or community Japanese folk dancing.

Over 100 raffle prizes will be awarded throughout the day, ending the festival with the $2,000 grand prize drawing.

This is a free event, but donations are accepted. For more information, call (831) 372-8181 or visit www.montereybuddhist.org.

2017 Obon Program

12 p.m.: Opening ceremony (Yagura)

12:15 p.m.: Shorinji Kempo (Yagura)

12:30 p.m.: Monterey Bonsai Group (Indoor Stage); tea ceremony (sign up at the Tea Room)

1 p.m.: Aikido of Monterey (Yagura)

1:30 p.m.: Tai chi demonstration by Rev. Hei Takarabe (Indoor Stage)

2 p.m.: Introduction to Buddhism by Rev. Jay Shinseki and Nick San Juan (Hondo); Salinas Kendo (Yagura)

2:30 p.m.: Ikebana demonstration; tea ceremony (sign up at the Tea Room)

3 p.m.: Shinsho Mugen Daiko (Yagura)

3:30 p.m.: Obon service with Rev. Shinseki (Hondo)

4 p.m.: Bon Odori and final raffle drawing (Yagura area)