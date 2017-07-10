Mountain View Obon on July 15-16

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Mountain View Buddhist Temple, 575 N. Shoreline Blvd. in Mountain View, will hold its Obon Festival and Bazaar on Saturday, July 15, from 4 to 10 p.m. and Sunday, July 16, from 12 to 9 p.m.

The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, July 15

4:30 p.m.: MVBT Taiko performance (Yagura stage)

6 p.m.: Jun Daiko performance (Yagura stage)

8 p.m.: Maui Style Bon Odori (Yagura stage)

Sunday, July 16

12:30 p.m.: MVBT Taiko performance and hands-on taiko demonstration (Yagura stage)

1:30 p.m.: Jazz ensemble (Roka awning)

3:30 p.m.: Jun Daiko performance (Yagura stage)

6 p.m.: Chidori Band performance (Yagura stage)

7 p.m.: Bon Odori dancing and celebration (Yagura stage)

9 p.m.: Raffle drawing

All Day

Cultural displays (YBA Hall)

Flower shop (Sangha Hall)

Bookstore and crafts (Sangha Hall)

Sit-down dining (Sangha Hall)

Outdoor food and beverage booths

Outdoor game booths and bingo

The last Bon Odori practices are on Tuesday, July 11, and Thursday, July 13, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Maui Style Odori practice is on the same dates from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

For more information, call (650) 964-9426 or visit www.mvbuddhisttemple.org.