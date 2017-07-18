Obon at Buddhist Church of Parlier

PARLIER — Buddhist Church of Parlier, 360 Newark Ave. in Parlier, will celebrate Obon on Saturday, July 22.

Food sales from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. (shaved ice at 5:30 p.m.). A la carte items include somen, somen salad, Spam musubi and desserts.

Chicken and pork dinner is $10 pre-sale. For tickets, contact Glenn Yoshimoto at (559) 897-1811.

Obon dancing starts at 8 p.m. Dance practices have already concluded, but everyone is invited to participate regardless of experience.

For more information on the church, visit www.bcparlier.org.