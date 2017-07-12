Obon Celebration in Marysville

MARYSVILLE — Marysville Buddhist Church, 125 B St. in Marysville, will celebrate Obon on Saturday, July 15.

Teriyaki chicken dinner fundraiser starts at 3 p.m. (take-out) and 5 p.m. (sit-down). Tickets for dinners are pre-sale only; contact the church office. Snow cones and sodas will also be sold.

Obon/Hatsubon service is scheduled at 4 p.m. with Revs. Tim and Carole Castle, followed by Bon Odori at 7:30 p.m. and taiko performance at 8:30 p.m.

The last dance practice will be held on Thursday, July 13, from 7 to 9 p.m.

For more information, call (530) 743-6426 or visit http://marysvillebc.org/wp/.