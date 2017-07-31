Obon Festival and Bazaar in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha will hold its 29th annual Obon Festival and Bazaar on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Clark High School, 4291 Pennwood Ave. in Las Vegas.

Doors open at 10 a.m. Food will be served from 11 a.m. Festivities end at 4 p.m.

The festival will include performances by Kaminari Taiko and Na Hula Hali’a Aloha. The audience is invited to participate in the Bon Odori dancing.

Food for sale will include bento lunches (no presale this year), chicken bowls, beef bowls, sushi plates, Spam musubi, and Japanese desserts.

There will also be raffle prizes and an exhibitors’ hall. Free parking.

For raffle tickets, call Jim Kurashige at (702) 839-8558 or email [email protected]

For more information, visit www.lasvegasbuddhist.org or Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha’s Facebook page.