FOWLER — Buddhist Church of Fowler, 210 S. Ninth St. in Fowler, will hold its annual Obon Festival on Saturday, July 15.

Starting at 5 p.m., visitors can order chicken bowl, chicken wings, somen, sushi, Spam musubi, fried rice, mochi, shaved ice, beer, sake and water.

Obon dancing starts at 8 p.m.

For more information, call (559) 834-2077 or visit the church’s Facebook page.