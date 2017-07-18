Obon Festival at Pasadena Buddhist Temple This Weekend

PASADENA — Pasadena Buddhist Temple, 1993 Glen Ave. in Pasadena, will hold its annual Obon Festival on Saturday, July 22, from 4:30 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, July 23, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Highlights include taiko at 6 p.m. (L.A. Taiko Ichiza on Saturday, West L.A. Taiko on Sunday) and Obon dancing at 6:30 p.m. both days. Everyone is encouraged to participate

The festival also features food, games, craft and gift vendors, a plant sale, a silent auction, and an opportunity drawing.

The Hondo will be open 5 to 6 p.m. both days, with Rev. Gregory Gibbs available for Q&A. The 2017 Nisei Week Court will be introduced at 5:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Martial arts demonstrations in Sakai Hall: Saturday — qi gong at 4 p.m., Shotokan Karate at 5 p.m., kendo at 5:30 p.m.; Sunday — Nanka Kyudo Kai at 5 p.m., Pasadena Naginata Dojo at 5:30 p.m.

Exhibitions on view in Sakai Hall: Ikenobo ikebana, art by Edward “Fuzzy” Fujimoto, and “The Buddhist Church Experience in the WWII Camps, 1942-1945.”

The BWA (Buddhist Women’s Association) Food Court will feature chirashi rice (Saturday), maki sushi and inari sushi (Sunday), unagi donburi, hand-made manju, tamales, lumpia (Saturday), Chinese dessert tarts and cha shu bao, Matsuri Kyuri on a stick (crisp pickled cucumber), and matcha lemonade.

Other temple groups will serve barbecue chicken teriyaki, beef teriyaki, beef chow mein with grilled noodles, and shaved ice. The Jr. YBA booth will offer chili rice, Spam musubi, nachos, hot dogs, soda and water. There will also be a Beer Garden (21+ only).

The final Obon dance practices will be held on Tuesday, July 18, and Thursday, July 20, from 7 to 8 p.m. in the temple parking lot. Bring a tenugui (towel) and kachi kachi.

For more information, call (626) 798-4781 or visit www.PasadenaBuddhistTemple.org.