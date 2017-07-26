Obon Festival at West L.A. Buddhist Temple on July 29-30

West Los Angeles Buddhist Temple, 2003 Corinth Ave. in West Los Angeles, will hold its 69th annual Obon Festival on Saturday, July 29, from 4 to 10 p.m. and Sunday, July 30, from 3 to 9 p.m.

On both days, West L.A. Taiko will perform at 5:30 p.m. and Obon dancing will start at 6:30 p.m.

The festival will feature food (including udon, beef and chicken teriyaki, won ton and Imagawayaki), games, and a raffle.

Free covered parking at the Trident Center, Corinth Avenue and Olympic Boulevard.

For more information, (310) 477-7274 or visit www.wlabt.org or www.facebook.com/wlabt.

In the Southern California area, the 16 Jodo Shinshu temples of the Buddhist Churches of America, including WLABT, take turns holding Obon festivals every weekend from June through August, making for a joyful summer of shared experiences.