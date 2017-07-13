Obon Odori in Sonoma County

SEBASTOPOL — Enmanji Buddhist Temple, 1200 Gravenstein Hwy. in Sebastopol, will hold its annual Obon Odori on Saturday, July 15, from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Obon is a colorful Buddhist festival honoring all those who have passed on before us. There will be a food booth as well as an opportunity to watch and participate in the Obon Odori dances.

The last dance practice will be held Friday, July 14, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the temple community hall. Everyone is welcome to attend the practices as well as the festival.

For more information, call (707) 823-2252 or visit www.enmanjibuddhisttemple.org.