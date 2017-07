MILL VALLEY — An Obon service and odori celebration will be held on Saturday, July 16, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Buddhist Temple of Marin, 390 Miller Ave. in Mill Valley.

Service will be conducted by Rev. Kengu Kobata. Obon Odori will be led by Chizu Shiro at 3 p.m. Potluck otoki to follow. Donations welcome.

Dance practices will be held Wednesday, July 12, and Friday, July 14, at 7 p.m.

For more information, call (415) 388-1173 or visit www.buddhisttempleofmarin.org.