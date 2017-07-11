OCBC Obon on July 15 and 16

ANAHEIM — Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Ave. in Anaheim, will hold its annual Obon Festival on Saturday, July 15, from 2 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, July 16, from 2 to 8:30 p.m.

Taiko performance at 6:30 p.m. and Bon Odori from 7 to 8:30 p.m. both days.

The festival will feature food, games, a boutique, a Buddhist bookstore, and take-out.

Final dance practice is on Wednesday, July 12, at 7:30 p.m.

Free admission. Free parking with shuttle service at Magnolia High School, 2450 W. Ball Rd., from 1:30 to 9:30 p.m.

For more information, call (714) 827-9590 or visit www.ocbuddhist.org.