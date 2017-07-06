Oxnard Obon Festival on Saturday

OXNARD — Oxnard Buddhist Temple, 250 S. “H” St. (between 2nd and 3rd streets) in Oxnard, will hold its Obon Festival, “A Gathering of Joy,” on Saturday, July 8. Highlights include:

1 p.m.: Oxnard Bonsai Club

2:15 p.m.: Encino Judo

3 p.m.: Azuma Kotobuki Kai

4 p.m.: Dharma service

5 p.m.: Cosplay

5:30 and 7:15 p.m.: Togen Daiko

6 and 7:30 p.m.: Bon Odori

8:15 p.m.: Benefit drawing

The festival will also feature food and drink, children’s games and sumo wrestling, produce/flower sales, used books, a Japanese boutique, and silent auction.

Final dance practice is on Thursday, July 6, at 7:30 p.m.

Free admission. For more information, call (805) 483-5948 or visit www.oxnardbuddhisttemple.org.