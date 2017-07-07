Sacramento Obon Odori This Saturday

SACRAMENTO — Buddhist Church of Sacramento, 2401 Riverside Blvd. in Sacramento, will hold its annual Obon Odori on Saturday, July 8, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Dancers who have attended six practice sessions in the last two weeks will show off what they’ve learned. But everyone is welcome to join in regardless of experience.

Beef teriyaki sandwiches will be available for purchase. Proceeds will help support the Sacramento/Matsuyama Sister City Exchange Program for Boy Scouts from Troops 50 and 250.

Buddhist Church of Sacramento will hold its Japanese Food and Cultural Bazaar on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-13, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, call (916) 446-0121 or visit www.buddhistchurch.com.