Salinas Obon on Sunday

SALINAS — Buddhist Temple of Salinas, 14 California St. in Salinas, will hold its 2017 Obon Festival on Sunday, July 30, from 12 to 8 p.m.

The program is as follows:

12:30 p.m.: Tea ceremony (Hondo)

1 p.m.: Iaido demonstration (Outdoor Stage)

1:30 p.m.: Temple tour (Hondo)

2 p.m.: Ikebana demonstration (Classroom)

2:30 p.m.: Kendo demonstration (Outdoor Stage)

3 p.m.: Classical Japanese dance, karaoke (Main Hall); bonsai demonstration (Classroom)

4 p.m.: San Jose Taiko (Outdoor Stage)

5:30 p.m.: Obon service (Hondo)

6 p.m.: Obon Odori (Outdoor Stage)

7 p.m.: Raffle drawing (Main Hall)

All day: Ikebana displays and bonsai exhibits in Classroom 1; food sales and games in the Courtyard Area and Hall; Asian crafts in the Main Hall.

Public parking available at the Salinas Adult School, 20 Sherwood Pl., with shuttle service to the temple beginning at 11 a.m.

For more information, call (831) 424-4105 or visit http://btsalinas.org.