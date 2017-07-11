Santa Barbara Obon Set for Saturday

SANTA BARBARA — Buddhist Church of Santa Barbara, 1015 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara, will hold its Obon Festival 2017 on Saturday, July 15, from 12:30 to 5 p.m.

The festival — a perfect day of fun, dancing and entertainment to express gratitude to and remembrance and honoring of deceased ancestors, friends and other loved ones — will feature Bon Odori, taiko drumming, a karate demonstration, a Buddhist service, games, origami, bonsai, a Japanese craft sale, flower arranging and more.

Final dance practice is on Friday, July 14, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Sponsored by Union Bank. Admission is free.

For more information, call (805) 483-5948, email [email protected] or visit www.buddhistchurchofsantabarbara.org/obon.